As the new Premier League season approaches, Everton have reportedly reached an agreement to sign their fourth arrival of the summer for Sean Dyche and his side.

Everton transfer news

Those at Goodison Park have already welcomed Tim Iroegbunam and Iliman Ndiaye in permanent deals alongside another loan move for Jack Harrison, but are seemingly yet to complete their summer business.

With the addition of a reported £50m on its way courtesy of Amadou Onana's move to Aston Villa, it's hardly a surprise that Everton have returned to the market for further reinforcements.

Losing Onana is quite the blow, nonetheless, and creates a problem that Dyche must solve before Everton's opening day fixtures against Brighton & Hove Albion on 17 August. To do exactly that, however, the former Burnley boss may well choose that attack is the best form of defence with the addition of one particular player.

According to Gianluca Di Marzio, Everton have now reached an agreement to sign Jesper Lindstrom from Napoli in a loan to buy move and a deal with the attacking midfielder is now "pending". This comes after previous reports suggested that the Toffees were one step away from completing a move worth £21m this summer.

Given that the deal is seemingly loan to buy, Everton should only have to worry about covering Lindstrom's reported £48k-a-week salary, before potentially splashing out on his transfer fee next summer.

"Intriguing" Lindstrom should add creative element

Where Onana is a box-to-box midfielder who is capable at both ends of the pitch, Lindstrom's main strength comes in the final third and after failing to break into the Napoli side, he could finally get the chance to prove that at Everton.

Prior to his Serie A switch, the Dane enjoyed an impressive spell at Eintracht Frankfurt, scoring seven goals and assisting a further four in the 2022/23 Bundesliga campaign. Meanwhile, Football Wonderkids described the midfielder as "intriguing" when he first broke through at Brondby, so the potential is certainly there.

Now, four years later, the responsibility falls the way of Everton to hand Lindstrom the opportunity that he never got at Napoli and help the midfielder return to his impressive best.