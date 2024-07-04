After announcing the arrival of Iliman Ndiaye, Everton have now reportedly reached an agreement to sign a free agent who matched Dominic Calvert-Lewin for goals last season.

Everton transfer news

The Toffees finally got their summer business underway in recent weeks by welcoming back Jack Harrison and signing both Tim Iroegbunam and Ndiaye, as Sean Dyche looks to put together a squad capable of moving away from relegation trouble in the Premier League. The Everton boss will hope to enjoy a season without the disruption of profit and sustainability sanctions to allow his side's results to reflect in the standings.

Speaking for the first time since signing for the club, Ndiaye told Everton's official website: “I am so pleased to be an Everton player. The main reasons I wanted to join were how big the club is, its history and the part I can play in helping the team in the forward direction it is going in. I’m so excited and can’t wait to get going.

“Kevin [Thelwell] and the manager both spoke to me and made me feel wanted. My Senegal teammate Idrissa also played a part and spoke highly of the Club and a lot of good things."

The former Sheffield United star is seemingly about to get an instant strike partner too. According to Africafoot via Sport Witness, Everton have agreed a deal to sign Sekou Koita this summer. The 24-year-old recently left Red Bull Salzburg as a free agent following the end of his contract and now looks set to complete a bargain move to Goodison Park.

Reportedly set to become Everton's fifth signing of the summer, Koita should provide Dyche with yet another attacking boost.

"Prolific" Koita can compete with Calvert-Lewin

Whilst Calvert-Lewin's Everton future was thrown into question in the early stages of the summer window, those rumours have since gone quiet, suggesting that he's set to stay put for now. With that said, however, his place could be under instant threat with the pending arrival of Koita, who Football Talent Scout's Jacek Kulig previously described as "prolific".

Now 24 years old, Koita enjoyed another impressive campaign at Salzburg last season, scoring eight goals in 24 appearances to match Calvert-Lewin's tally and potentially hand Dyche plenty to think about ahead of August.

Suddenly, from a fairly blunt attack last time out, Everton could start the season with Calvert-Lewin, Ndiaye and Koita to call on in what is a positive sign that they're ready to put their relegation threat to bed once and for all. The Toffees, with their arrivals, should make for an interesting watch at the beginning of the coming campaign.