Everton are believed to be preparing an offer for a "top-level" Premier League player before the end of the transfer window, according to a new claim.

Everton transfer news

The Blues made a disastrous start to their 2024/25 campaign on Saturday afternoon, being beaten 3-0 at home to Brighton, with Ashley Young sent off to compound Sean Dyche's misery. It is an early blow for the supporters, who have been hoping for a more successful season, and it arguably highlighted the need for more new signings between now and the end of the month.

Roma midfielder Edoardo Bove has emerged as one rumoured transfer target for Everton, with a £13m move potentially on the cards. In May 2023, he became the youngest-ever player to score in a European semi-final, highlighting what an exciting talent the 22-year-old is.

Meanwhile, Arthur Melo has been linked with a move to Goodison Park in the coming weeks, although his brief time as a Liverpool player could make it a tricky piece of business to get done. Currently at Juventus, the Brazilian could be seen as an alternative to Kalvin Phillips, who has joined Ipswich Town on loan.

Everton must keep hold of the most important players at the club currently, one of whom is Dominic Calvert-Lewin. One report has claimed that the 27-year-old could still leave the club before the deadline.

Everton ready loan offer for Arsenal striker

According to a fresh report from Football Insider, Everton are preparing a bid for Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah this summer, with a season-long loan move from the Emirates in the offing. The move "could depend on whether Calvert-Lewin leaves the club before the window closes", though.

The Blues "could be given a free run at the striker", with Marseille and Bournemouth seemingly out of the race to sign him, but Crystal Palace and Wolves are mentioned as potential suitors.

Nketiah could be a really astute signing for Everton for the 2024/25 campaign, possessing proven Premier League pedigree and nerveless finishing.

It is wholly understandable why the Englishman could do with a temporary move away from Arsenal, given the quality ahead of him in the pecking order, but Gunners boss Mikel Arteta has still heaped praise on him, saying:

"Well to me he is top level. He’s started nine out of our ten Premier League games, so that tells you how much we trust him and the importance he has in the team. I’m really happy for him, an academy player to experience a Premier League hat-trick. He needs to enjoy the moment, he fully deserves it, and hopefully there are many more to come."

The £100,000-a-week Nketiah has scored 38 goals in 168 appearances for Arsenal, two of which have come vs Everton, which is a good return for a player who is often introduced from the substitutes' bench, and he also netted a highly impressive 16 times in just 17 caps for England's Under-21s.

This further shows why the 25-year-old could be a good addition for Dyche, providing him with additional firepower and a player who is desperate to prove his worth to his current employers.