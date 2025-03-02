Everton are thought to be ready to make a move for a Premier League player at the end of the season, according to a fresh transfer claim.

Everton transfer news

With the Blues now feeling safe from relegation this season, there will be plenty of focus on potential summer signings to help bolster David Moyes' squad.

That said, there are also some players who could depart when the campaign reaches its conclusion, with one report claiming that Jack Harrison's loan switch won't be made permanent. The winger is in his second temporary spell at Goodison Park from Leeds, but it looks like his time at the club will come to an end.

Meanwhile, Everton have a battle on their hands to retain the services of Jarrad Branthwaite, with the England international such an impressive performer at the heart of the Blues' defence over the past year or so. Real Madrid are reportedly interested in signing him, summing up the level he has reached.

In terms of possible incoming signings, Tottenham ace Manor Solomon has been linked with a move to the Merseysiders, once his loan stint at Leeds comes to an end this summer.

Everton pushing to sign Premier League ace

According to The Boot Room's Graeme Bailey, Everton and the Friedkin Group are ready to make an approach for Brentford midfielder Christian Norgaard ahead of the summer transfer window.

Fellow Premier League pair Fulham and Bournemouth are also believed to be eyeing up the 30-year-old, who right now, could be available on a free transfer when his contract expires at the end of the season, assuming he doesn't sign a new deal.