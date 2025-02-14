An Everton player who "can do anything" is now facing an extended spell on the sidelines through injury, manager David Moyes has confirmed.

Everton prepare for Palace after dramatic derby

The Blues are still in great spirits, following the 2-2 draw at home to Liverpool in the Premier League on Wednesday night, in what was one of Goodison Park's most dramatic moments in history.

James Tarkowski's volley in the dying seconds earned Everton a point, denting their rivals' title hopes and also ensuring that they didn't lose the final derby at Goodison.

It's now a case of the Blues kicking on in the league, pulling further clear and eliminating any risk of relegation to the Championship, and a trip to Crystal Palace is up next on Saturday evening.

Life under Moyes is going superbly so far, and victory in south London would be another massive step in the right direction. That said, there are injury concerns ahead of the game, with a key update now emerging on one important player.

Moyes confirms Ndiaye injury blow

Speaking ahead of the trip to Palace this weekend [via injury expert Ben Dinnery on X], Moyes confirmed that Everton star Iliman Ndiaye is facing weeks on the sidelines, having gone off injured in tears against Liverpool.

"Iliman has got a medial [knee] ligament injury. It's not looking great at the moment. We're probably not sure on how long it's going to be. We'll get a bit more on that, but it's certainly going to be a few weeks."

Losing the £45,000-a-week Ndiaye in the final half against Liverpool was a big setback, although thankfully, Jack Harrison did an impressive job coming on for him, providing quality down the left flank.

Still, the Senegalese is Everton's most creative attacking player, with Chris Basham once heaping praise on him during their time together at Sheffield United: "Every day in training he’s hard to play against. He uses his body so well, his feet are so fast and powerful. He’s going to be elite.

"He’s learning very well, his finishing is good. It can be better at times, but he’s [young]. He’s scoring some outrageous goals in training - the boys just buzz off how good he is. It’s great and a privilege to have him in our side. I said in the Premier League, the hardest person I ever had to play against was Mane. He [Ndiaye] will be up there for sure, from the same country as well."

Hopefully, Ndiaye's absence isn't too lengthy, given his importance to this Everton side, but they must plan for an extended spell on the sidelines.

Harrison did enough to suggest at home to Liverpool that he can be a strong deputy in the coming weeks, however, winning seven ground duels and three tackles against the Reds.