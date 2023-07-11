Everton sits in dangerous territory. The Toffees survived on the final day last season thanks to a thunderous half-volley from Abdoulaye Doucouré, which secured a narrow 1-0 victory over Bournemouth.

Whilst discontent swirls around the continued ineptitude of the board and ownership - whose leadership has overseen two nervy relegation battles in the last couple of years - the club must attempt to mold a more reliable squad.

Last season, Everton’s most damaging issue was a lack of potency and goals. In the division, Sean Dyche’s men managed the 12th-most shots (429) and missed the 10th-most big chances (47), whilst only netting 35 goals, which was the second-lowest.

No clinical edge or a consistently-scoring focal point nearly sealed an unwanted fate. A new frontman must be targeted to avoid similar troubles for the upcoming campaign. Leeds United’s Rodrigo has been tipped to solve this problem.

What’s the latest on Rodrigo to Everton?

According to the Daily Express’ Ryan Taylor, Everton are interested in a quartet of Leeds players, which includes Rodrigo.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said:

"There's a lot of interest from Everton, in particular, in a lot of their players. Gnonto, Rodrigo, there's Jack Harrison. There's one more as well, Crysencio Summerville.”

This follows a previous report by TUTTOmercatoWEB, who claimed that the Merseyside outfit is chasing Rodrigo to bolster their attacking options.

Who can Rodrigo replace at Everton?

Recently, Everton’s frontline has been weakened dramatically. Richarlison and Anthony Gordon have sought new challenges away from Goodison Park, while Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s abysmal injury record is very worrying.

The Englishman has missed 26 of the last 76 Premier League games through injury, to leave Dyche vastly depleted in forward areas.

The former Burnley manager is on a desperate hunt for a proven, reliable and experienced goalscorer for a reasonable price so Everton can dodge any FFP complications. Rodrigo is a man who emphatically fits this bill.

The 32-year-old was a shining light in a hugely troubled Leeds United as he netted 13 league goals in 23 starts. To put this commendable record into perspective, Everton’s top-scorer was Dwight McNeil with just seven. The injection of this “class above” asset - as once lauded by BBC Sport's Pat Nevin - could provide much-needed relief for a nervous fanbase.

The £100k-per-week ace ranks impressively across the continent as he sits within the best 12% in Europe’s top five leagues among his positional peers for non-penalty goals per 90.

These numbers hugely differ from Everton’s Neil Maupay, who appears hideously off the pace. In 29 appearances, the Frenchman has scored just once and is devoid of any threat.

He also dismally resides within the lowest 17% for touches in the attacking penalty area, shot-creating actions, progressive passes, and non-penalty goals, all per 90.

This awful reading has prompted GIVEMESPORT’s Paul Brown to label Maupay as a “total disaster” and “absolutely woeful.”

In the past, Calvert Lewin has demonstrated he is a worthy striking option, but with his patchy fitness record and the dreadful reality of relying upon Maupay, it is logical and necessary for Everton to pursue a deal for Rodrigo.