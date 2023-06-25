Everton could be about to boost their frontline it seems, with TuttomercatoWeb reporting that the Toffees are in "advanced" talks to bring in Rodrigo from Leeds United.

How many goals did Rodrigo score for Leeds United?

The current Leeds striker has been with the club for the last three seasons but really found his stride in the top flight in the 2022/23 campaign. Having never managed a double-digit goal tally for the Whites prior to this year, he managed to bag 13 goals and one assist for them in just 23 starts.

It wasn't enough to keep the Whites in the Premier League, with the Toffees surviving on the final day, but it was a valiant effort from the 32-year-old.

That total was also his best goals tally for six years and shows that the player still has plenty to offer when leading an attack. Further proof that he is still at the top of his game comes when you look at his stats compared to other strikers across the Men's 'Top Five' big leagues in Europe.

His non-penalty goal rate of 0.56 per 90 for example puts him in the top 12 percent in that category and his shot total of 3.07 also puts him in the 77th percentile in that area. It shows that the Spaniard can be prolific at the highest level - and is one of the most clinical in his position - but also regularly gets into the spaces where he can attack the opposition goalkeeper and get those goals.

Are Everton interested in Rodrigo?

With Leeds now facing Championship football though, the player could be allowed to move on and it appears that the Premier League is a real proposition for the attacker.

That's because according to TuttomercatoWeb, Everton are in talks with Rodrigo over a potential transfer move. Not only that, but these "contacts" are described as being "advanced" and it adds that a deal could even be completed "as early as next week." It means that the Toffees appear to be fairly far along in negotiations and a transfer could soon be completed for the striker, who currently earns around £100,000-a-week with the Whites.

Rodrigo has arguably earned his place back in the Premier League next season, impressing with his performances up front for the relegated outfit, with football journalist Josh Bunting stating that a strike from the player was "class." It shows the level that the attacker is at and if the Toffees could indeed snap up the player, it could give them a good chance at trying to push on next season.