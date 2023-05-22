Everton have made contact regarding a summer deal to bring Glasgow Rangers forward Ryan Kent to the Premier League, according to reports.

Who is Ryan Kent?

Kent is naturally a left-sided winger that completed the permanent move to Ibrox back in September 2019 following a successful loan spell the season before, as per Transfermarkt, and he’s since gone on to make a total of 218 appearances to date.

However, the 26-year-old’s contract is set to expire at the end of the season meaning that he will become a free agent on the market should he not put pen to paper on an extension, something which, at this stage, is looking highly unlikely.

The Oldham-born talent already has a strong history on Merseyside being an academy graduate at Liverpool, but with his potential availability having alerted numerous suitors, there’s a chance he could be swapping his previous red ties for blue in the weeks and months ahead.

Are Everton signing Kent?

According to TEAMtalk, Kent is currently “in talks” with several clubs over a switch to England and Everton are “among those” to have held discussions, alongside Leeds United, Bournemouth, Burnley and Sheffield United. The Light Blues attacker has “made it clear” that he doesn’t want to sign a new deal north of the border and is therefore “considering” the approaches that he’s received.

Turkish outfit Fenerbahce are believed to have already offered him a “lucrative contract” and are “close” to reaching an agreement, but before committing his future to them, he’s taking his time and firmly “assessing all options available to him”.

Since Rangers signed Kent, he’s been a revelation in the final third and that form has continued into this season where he’s clocked up 13 goal contributions (ten assists and three goals) in 29 Scottish Premiership appearances, so should Farhad Moshiri and Sean Dyche be able to get a deal over the line, it would be a massive coup for Everton.

The Champions League participant, who’s sponsored by Nike, currently averages 2.2 key passes, 2.1 shots and 1.9 dribbles per league game, via WhoScored, so is constantly looking to create moments of magic in the opposition’s box even if he’s not always on the scoresheet.

Kent, who is “aggressive” in his press, according to journalist Josh Bunting, also knows what it takes to compete at the top end of the table and be successful having secured both the Scottish Cup and Premiership trophies in Glasgow, so he would be able to add this winning mentality to the squad at Goodison Park.