Everton are speculated to be looking ahead to the summer transfer window, as the end of a painful 2022/23 campaign nears a close.

One critical game remains for the Toffees, with their Premier League status riding on the results of the final day, with only a win securing their safety in their own hands.

Leeds United and Leicester City are breathing down the neck of the Blues in the relegation zone and could capitalise if Everton fail to win against Bournemouth at Goodison Park and send Sean Dyche’s side down.

It’s in the Toffees’ hands to remain in the top tier, and despite the drama surrounding the final day, news has been circulating regarding the club’s potential business this summer, with a Liverpool academy graduate linked.

What’s the latest on Ryan Kent to Everton?

As reported by TEAMTalk last week, Rangers forward Ryan Kent could make the move to Goodison this summer.

The report states that Everton are “keen” on the winger, whose £18k-per-week contract at Ibrox expires this summer.

There has been increased speculation linking the Englishman to a potential move to Fenerbahce, however, nothing has been agreed yet.

What could Ryan Kent offer Everton?

The 26-year-old has had an encouraging season in the Scottish Premiership, averaging a Sofascore match rating of 7.03, placing him within the club’s top performers this campaign.

Lauded as “dangerous” by former Rangers boss Steven Gerrard, the left-winger has contributed to 11 goals this term, coming in the form of three goals and eight assists from the flank.

According to Sofascore, the Oldham-born ace excels in areas such as high-pressing, passing, and most notably playmaking, which is told through the forward recording 0.3 assists per 90 in the Premiership this campaign and 2.2 key passes per match.

The traits possessed by Kent are ones valued in Dyche’s system at Everton, and could prove essential in attack, particularly for Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who has struggled for goals this year, netting just twice all term.

Everton’s top outlet for assists this season has been Alex Iwobi, who has secured seven assists in the league, but after him is Dwight McNeil who is on three, showing the Blues’ need for a playmaker with an eye for a pass in the summer.

As told by WhoScored, part of the English striker’s style of play is to play layoffs, which could be fed by Kent, who is dynamic in attack and “intelligent” in play, as praised by journalist Josh Bunting during his time at Liverpool.

The wide man has a host of attributes when it comes to linking play in attack, boasted through his 89% passing accuracy this season and nine big chances created - as per Sofascore.

Everton could get themselves a confident creator from the Rangers forward in a free transfer this summer, and a player that could rejuvenate the fortunes of Calvert-Lewin, who would benefit from having such a rampant winger in the squad.