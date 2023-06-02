Everton have been linked to a winger ahead of the summer transfer window, as Sean Dyche looks to make significant improvements in the break.

The Toffees confirmed their stay in the Premier League on the final day, as relief poured from Goodison Park after a challenging season both on and off the pitch.

The club have many things to improve on this summer, however, Dyche could add attacking strength to his inherited squad by signing a player already known on Merseyside.

What’s the latest on Ryan Kent to Everton?

Last week, it was reported that Rangers winger Ryan Kent could be on the move to Everton this summer, as a host of clubs around Europe keep their eyes peeled on the Englishman’s next move.

As reported by Italian outlet TuttoMercatoWeb, Kent is of interest to the Toffees, who alongside Bologna, Fenerbahce and Udinese could battle for the free agent this window.

The Liverpool academy ace spent five years at Ibrox, with his contract expiring this summer and opting against extending his stay.

What could Ryan Kent bring to Everton?

The Oldham-born forward could be a strong option for Dyche in a bid to improve Everton’s goal-scoring form, with the club being the league’s second-lowest scorers this season.

Hailed as “dangerous” by former Rangers boss Steven Gerrard, the 26-year-old is an explosive outlet to have on the left flank, as told by his colourful career in Glasgow.

As per Transfermarkt, in a five-year stay the Englishman contributed to 90 goals, scoring 33 himself and assisting 57, showcasing his abilities in the final third whether it be as the finisher or creator.

Operating primarily as a left-forward, the experienced attacker has a playing style bearing many similarities to Dwight McNeil and could challenge or even provide an upgrade for the Blues forward.

While McNeil possesses a dazzling left foot, Kent is a right-footed wide player who enjoys to cut inside, posing a threat on both flanks.

As per FBref, the Rangers ace comes out on top of the Everton man in a range of attributes key to playing as a threatening forward, as highlighted by their statistics over the past year.

Kent averages 2.84 progressive carries per 90, with McNeil recording just shy of the 26-year-old with 2.74 per 90, with results similar in terms of successful take-ons, with the Everton ace coming just behind with 1.95 to the £18k-per-week gem’s 2.13 per 90.

The former Liverpool youngster is a more competent passer of the ball than McNeil, as revealed by Sofascore, with Kent averaging a pass accuracy of 89% this season to the Goodison forward's 76%.

Whether Dyche opts to deploy the winger as competition or as a partner in an attacking reshuffle this summer, it will be interesting to see how the future of the Englishman plays out, with a potential return to Merseyside on the cards.