Everton target Scott McTominay would “fit quite nicely” into Sean Dyche’s squad at Goodison Park, according to journalist Paul Brown.

Is Scott McTominay leaving Man United?

The Manchester United midfielder is an academy graduate at Old Trafford having worked his way up through the youth ranks to become a regular feature of the first-team since 2017, but last season, he fell significantly out of favour under Erik Ten Hag.

The Scottish international only made ten starts in the Premier League and dropped down in the manager’s pecking order following the arrivals of Casemiro and Marcel Sabitzer which has resulted in him reportedly telling his close friends that he wants to leave in order to go and find regular game time elsewhere.

Football Insider have claimed that the Toffees are expected to be in the running to sign the 26-year-old, who has had a £20m price tag placed on his head due to his contract not expiring for another two years, and the verdict appears to be that he would be a perfect addition on Merseyside.

Are Everton signing McTominay?

Speaking to GiveMeSport, Brown revealed that Everton appreciate McTominay and insisted that he would be the ideal profile of player for Dyche, but was quick to question what the player’s stance would be on an exit. He said:

"I'm confident that Everton do like Scott McTominay and I think he'd fit quite nicely with the way that Sean Dyche likes to play. Signing him, though, is a different matter. There's obviously going to be a lot of change at Old Trafford this summer. It feels like the manager wants to stamp his authority on the squad there and there could be some outgoings. I just feel like McTominay is probably going to want to try and prove himself still there."

Could McTominay be a good addition for Dyche?

Man United and Ten Hag didn’t give McTominay a fair chance to prove himself last season, but he more than showed what he was capable of when handed the rare opportunity to play so he would be a promising central recruit for Everton.

The 6 foot 3 colossus, who is sponsored by Adidas, ranked in the 99th percentile for clearances and the 98th percentile for aerial wins, via FBRef, so loves to get stuck in and is a great protector of the backline in that defensive midfield role.

The Lancaster-born talent, who is capable of contributing to attacking efforts having clocked up three goals and one assist in 39 outings across all competitions in 2022/23, has also been hailed a “hero” for his country by journalist Josh Bunting so is appreciated on the international stage, making him a perfect candidate to put pen to paper at Goodison Park.