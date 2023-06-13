Everton narrowly avoided relegation down to the Championship on the final day of the 2022/23 campaign as they beat Bournemouth 1-0 in the Premier League last month.

The Toffees finished 17th in the table and two points above the relegation zone and Sean Dyche should be aiming for a more successful campaign next term.

This summer's transfer window could be key in being able to achieve that as it provides the head coach with an opportunity to add more options and quality to his squad.

One player who has been linked with a possible switch to Goodison Park is Manchester United defensive midfielder Scott McTominany, who could be available for a fee of at least £20m.

Would Scott McTominay be a good signing for Everton?

The Scotland international could be an excellent addition to Dyche's roster as the 26-year-old could be the dream heir to Idrissa Gana Gueye's position in the XI.

Everton snapped the Senegal international up from Paris Saint-Germain last summer and the number six enjoyed a solid season in the Premier League. He averaged a Sofascore rating of 6.90 across 33 appearances and won 61% of his individual duels in the division.

However, the experienced battler turns 34 in September and is, therefore, not a long-term option for Dyche moving forward, and this means that the manager will need to start thinking about what life will look like after the Senegal veteran is unable to perform to a high level consistently.

This is where McTominay could come in and be the player to take over in that position in the mid-to-long term.

The Red Devils ace, who was once hailed as a "physical monster" by former boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, is a defensive-minded midfielder who has proven himself to be a solid option at Premier League level.

He only started ten games in the division in 2022/23 but was a regular starter the season prior, and showcased his ability to be a dependable enforcer in the middle of the park.

McTominay averaged a Sofascore rating of 6.91 across 28 starts in the league and won 55% of his duels to go along with 3.2 tackles and interceptions per match, which shows that the towering brute is capable of winning the ball back for his side on a regular basis whilst being strong in his physical battles.

Gueye made 4.6 tackles and interceptions per game in 2022/23 for Everton but they had 43% of the ball on average, compared to United's 53.8% and this suggests that the Senegalese powerhouse had more opportunities to cut out opposition attacks than the Red Devils gem.

Both players, however, have proven themselves capable of delivering consistently solid performances in the Premier League as defensive midfielders, and the 26-year-old dynamo, who is seven years younger than Gueye, could well be the dream long-term heir to that role in Dyche's team.