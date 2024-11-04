A 19-year-old wonderkid with a big future in the game has reportedly caught the eye of scouts at Everton, having excelled recently against La Liga's big boys.

Latest Everton news

The pressure is back on Sean Dyche after a bitterly disappointing result in the Premier League over the weekend, as the Blues lost 1-0 away to fellow strugglers Southampton. Beto thought he had equalised in stoppage time, only to see the goal chalked off by VAR.

While Dyche has seen a clear improvement in recent weeks, both in terms of results and performances, there is still an element of unrest among the fanbase, as Everton fail to fully pull themselves clear of the relegation zone, sitting 16th in the table and only four points above the drop zone.

In terms of possible transfer incomings in the near future, Sunderland teenager Chris Rigg has been linked with a move to Goodison Park, in what would be a stunning coup by the Blues. The 17-year-old is one of the most exciting young players in the country right now, helping the Black Cats to the top of the Championship and shining with his maturity and class in midfield.

Another young player who has emerged as a reported target for Everton is West Brom ace Tom Fellows, who is believed to be wanted by a host of Premier League sides. He already has five assists in just 10 league games for the Baggies in 2024/25, proving to be a creative force for the promotion hopefuls.

Everton scouts love La Liga wonderkid

According to a fresh update from Caught Offside, Everton scouts have been left "hugely impressed" by Sevilla teenager Stanis Idumbo, especially following a strong performance against Barcelona in La Liga last month, in which he scored in a 5-1 defeat.

The Blues' interest in the 19-year-old is described as "strong", with fellow Premier League side Aston Villa and Brighton also in the same boat. It is stated that "it could take big money" for them to prise him away, however, given how highly he is thought of.

Not a huge amount will be known about Idumbo, especially as he has only recently broken into Sevilla's senior setup, but he has been looked at as a hugely exciting young product for some time now.

The young Belgian attacking midfielder spent three years in the youth fold at Ajax, prior to sealing a move to Spain earlier this year, and he has also been capped by his country across five different age groups.

Stanis Idumbo's international career Caps Goals Belgium Under-21s 1 0 Belgium Under-19s 5 0 Belgium Under-18s 6 0 Belgium Under-17s 11 2 Belgium Under-15s 3 0

Idumbo would clearly be looked at as one for the future for Everton, rather than an experienced figure who would be coming straight in to improve Dyche's starting lineup, but acquiring exciting young talent is paramount for the Blues, as they look to ensure that a bright period is on the horizon, following plenty of struggles in the Premier League in recent years.