Everton have found themselves in a Premier League relegation battle once again this season and Sean Dyche now just has ten games remaining to save the club from a spell in the Championship.

The Toffees are currently only two points clear of the bottom three following their 2-2 draw with Chelsea ahead of the international break and will need to pick up more crucial points over the coming weeks to secure survival.

Dyche took on the task of saving the Merseysiders back in January and has since picked up 11 points out of a possible 24 in his first eight fixtures so far, with many of his tweaks already improving performances.

The Everton boss has leaned on some of his former players like Michael Keane and Dwight McNeil who both found themselves out of favour under Frank Lampard, but it's not just his Burnley alumni that have seen their opportunities increase.

One player who has revived his Everton career is midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure after it was reported he was banished from the squad's training sessions and matchday squads following a fractured relationship forming with Lampard, however, has thrived under Dyche.

As it stands, the £120k-per-week Frenchman will be out of contract this summer and after playing a crucial part in the improvements seen on the blue side of Merseyside over a short time, there is no doubt that a new deal could be on the horizon.

Will Doucoure stay at Everton this summer?

The talented midfielder joined the Toffees back in 2020 in a £20m deal after impressing at Watford and has tallied up 88 appearances, seven goals and nine assists over his time at the club so far.

Dyche spoke out in February about his decision to give the 30-year-old a second chance at Goodison Park after becoming a fringe player ahead of his arrival:

"He's certainly someone that could help the club going forwards. I think he has done very well. Different managers see different things, different managers want different things.

"He has just responded very well so far – but I want him to continue in that vein. I agree, he has played very well. He keeps working in both boxes, driving with his running that's for sure. The signs are good."

Doucoure - who writer Peter Guy claimed has been "reborn" - has scored twice and assisted his teammates on two occasions in the last three games, proving to be a crucial and hard-working asset in Dyche's team and more importantly, proving that he is worthy of a spot in the starting eleven.

Despite reportedly being close to a move away in January, Everton now have an option to extend the Mali international's stay for another 12 months and if he continues to put in the performances he has displayed so far there is no reason why that won't be triggered.

With that being said, Doucoure's contributions could be absolutely crucial to Everton beyond their relegation battle this season and should the side survive he will be a valuable asset to Dyche in the future.