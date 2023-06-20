Everton will need to identify new additions who can significantly improve the squad next season after another Premier League relegation scrap and now a new update has emerged on the club's pursuit of a potential transfer target.

What's the latest on Everton's interest in Ainsley Maitland-Niles?

According to one journalist, the Toffees are interested in signing departing Arsenal midfielder, Ainsley Maitland-Niles.

As per a report, the claim is that the Merseysiders are keeping an eye on the talented player this summer alongside a host of Premier League clubs and is an attractive prospect due to the fact he has become a free agent after his loan spell with Southampton last season.

Who would Maitland-Niles replace at Everton?

Whilst the highest priority will be securing improvements in the forward line this summer, Sean Dyche will also need to consider the future of his midfield presence at Goodison Park too.

It has been reported that Amadou Onana could be set for an exit and Tom Davies' future isn't promised as he continues talks to extend his stay at his boyhood club, whilst Abdoulaye Doucoure has extended his contract for one more year.

In fact, Everton have a number of players beyond Doucoure who will be in the last 12 months of their contracts next season with Idrissa Gueye another midfielder who will likely leave for free this time next year, especially considering he will turn 34 in September.

As a result, the signing of Maitland-Niles would be a major coup to bolster the centre of the pitch by injecting a younger presence who could be the perfect heir for Everton's defensive midfielder.

The 25-year-old is an extremely versatile player who is predominantly a right-sided midfielder but has also been deployed in a central and defensive midfield role, as well as at right-back due to his extensive defensive capabilities.

His ability to offer diversity in his positioning has been previously lauded by Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta, who hailed the player back in 2021:

"He has a huge talent because he’s versatile enough to adapt to almost any position on the pitch."

Over 22 Premier League appearances last season, Maitland-Niles tallied up an 81% pass completion rate, won 60% of his duels combined and successfully completed 78% of his dribble attempts, as well as averaging one interception, two tackles, 1.8 clearances and 43.6 touches per game, demonstrating that he is reliable when in possession of the ball and offers consistency in his defensive traits.

Not only that - according to WhoScored - only Romeo Lavia and Mohammed Salisu ranked higher than Maitland-Niles for tackles won per game in the Saints squad last season.

With that being said, it would be a no-brainer for Everton to snap up their services of Maitland-Niles this summer as he could be a hugely valuable asset to Dyche in a number of defensive roles to both succeed Gueye and provide reliable cover in other key positions.