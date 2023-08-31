Everton are gearing up for a frenetic finish to the summer transfer window, with movement likely occurring both in and out of Goodison Park.

What's the latest on Kamaldeen Sulemana to Everton?

According to The Athletic's Jacob Tanswell, Kamaldeen Sulemana wishes to leave Southampton following the club's relegation from the Premier League this year.

The Ghanaian winger only joined the south coast club from French side Rennes in a £22m deal earlier this year and is believed to hold a £30m release clause in his contract.

Saints beat Everton to the player's signature in January, and with manager Sean Dyche searching for a winger, the 22-year-old dynamo could finally make the move to Merseyside, with the Toffees retaining such interest, per the report.

How good is Kamaldeen Sulemana?

Everton are in murky waters at present, having narrowly avoided relegation from the Premier League last season and kicking off the current campaign with three successive defeats, yet to score their first goal.

Last season, one of the club's bright sparks was the creative Alex Iwobi, but Dyche's side are now faced with the prospect of losing the Nigeria international before the closing of the transfer window in a few days, with divisional rivals Fulham vying for his signature.

Indeed, according to The Times, the Cottagers are pushing to sign the dynamic advanced midfielder to complete their transfer activity, but the Toffees will only allow their creative "inspiration", as was said by Henry Winter, to depart is their valuation - in excess of £20m - is met.

Such a sale could mean that funds are freed up to complete a move for Sulemana, who could be the perfect star to enhance the Everton frontline.

Having been hailed by Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag for his "incredible speed", Sulemana ranks among the top 4% of attacking midfielders and wingers across Europe's top five leagues over the past year, as per FBref, to emphasise this point.

While Iwobi has been converted into a more centrally-placed midfielder, rather than his natural position as a wide man, Dyche has opted to play the £120k-per-week star on the left wing across the first couple of matches of the campaign, clearly focussing on different solutions.

Given that Iwobi ranks among the top 11% of midfielders for progressive carries and the top 9% for successful take-ons per 90, however, it's clear that Sulemana could replicate the explosiveness and perhaps offer a new dimension to a team desperate for a new 'inspiration' in attack.

Jack Harrison, Arnaut Danjuma and Ashley Young, who have all been signed this summer, can each play on the wing, but none offer the electricity and pace of Sulemana, who could unlock defences and weave through the lines in a manner in which few can replicate.

It is unlikely that Everton would be able to afford the player if Iwobi is not sold, but the domino effect that could arise from Fulham's interest might just pay dividends for Dyche.

The Goodison Park side could recuperate a pleasing figure for a star currently failing to break into the first-team and reinvest wisely in a "brilliant" talent, as has been said by scout Jacek Kulig, so Sulemana could be the catalyst for change.