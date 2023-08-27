Highlights Everton face competition to sign a striker in the dying stages of the transfer window.

They have plenty of Premier League experience and would help to replace Anthony Gordon.

The played has been described as an "electric" asset.

Everton have been linked with a range of names this summer as manager Sean Dyche strives to restore the club's equilibrium, but business looks to be coming to a head with the transfer window less than one week from closing.

The Toffees have been busy, signing Arnaut Danjuma and Jack Harrison on loan and young forward Youssef Chermiti for £15m, also closing in on imposing centre-forward Beto, who is set to sign for €30m (£26m).

A clear trend, and an understandable focus after Everton finished the 2022/23 league season 17th, and as the division's second-lowest scorers.

If reports are to be believed, Everton will now need to act swiftly if they are to complete their summer spending, with a touted target subject to a bid from a Premier League rival.

What's the latest Everton transfer news?

According to the Daily Mail, Bournemouth are readying a bid for Leicester City star Patson Daka, who is valued at £25m, and are hoping to sign the ace after Everton had a loan bid turned down earlier in the window.

While Everton are adding Beto to the fold, Daka's dynamism would have enhanced the frontline, and the club must now consider the implications of letting the Zambian ace slip through their fingers.

How good is Patson Daka?

Adding Daka to the ranks would signal a real statement of intent from the club's powers that be, with the 25-year-old's pace and fleet-footed movements exactly what the side needs to combat the dismal start to the current campaign.

Indeed, Everton have drudged their way through the opening stage of the season, losing to Fulham, Aston Villa and Wolverhampton Wanderers and failing to score on each occasion.

While Dyche will be confident that his team will find their feet and unearth some cohesion at some point, it's a pretty damning start and an illustration of the very crux of Everton's mounting problems.

Daka, who has been lauded for his "electric pace" and "ruthless" finishing by journalist Ryan Taylor, has only posted 15 goals and eight assists from 75 outings for Leicester after joining from RB Salzburg for £22m in 2021, plundering 27 goals from 28 matches in his final campaign in Austria.

The 35-cap phenom would be the dream heir to Anthony Gordon's position in the Everton team, with the wily winger joining Newcastle United for £45m at the season's midpoint last year, having been hailed for his "frightening" pace and presence - as dubbed by pundit Paddy Kenny - while plying his trade on Merseyside.

Gordon is extremely quick and often uses his acceleration to dictate forward presses, and with Daka boasting similar qualities in this regard, he could not only replace the Englishman on Merseyside but eclipse his performances while he played for the club.

Should Everton fail to sign Daka, it could prove to be a bitter repeat of the club's failure to sign Anthony Elanga earlier in the window, with the 21-year-old Swede completing a £15m transfer to Nottingham Forest from Manchester United after fighting off Everton interest.

The £25k-per-week winger bagged an assist against Arsenal on his debut for the Tricky Trees earlier this month, lighting up the left-hand side of the pitch on that occasion, and has been described as "outstanding" before by Ralf Rangnick.

Without question, Elanga would have added a new dimension to Dyche's system, but given that Daka would likely be a better signing anyway, given his explosiveness and 'electricity' in attack, the struggling top-flight outfit must ensure that he does not fall into a rival's clutches.

Should Everton succeed in stopping an Elanga repeat and procuring Daka's signature, Goodison Park may yet return to prominence, with the club's solution to losing Gordon finally realised.