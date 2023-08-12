Highlights Everton's Premier League opener against Fulham is an opportunity to start a new era and avoid another relegation battle.

Dele Alli, Seamus Coleman, and Dwight McNeil are all unavailable for selection due to injuries.

Arnaut Danjuma, a new signing, should be unleashed in Everton's forward line to make an instant impact and secure a win against Fulham.

Everton will host Fulham in their Premier League opener at Goodison Park this afternoon and Sean Dyche will be hoping to spark a new era on the blue side of Merseyside after a difficult campaign last season.

The Toffees finished 17th in the top-flight table with just two points to spare on the final day, with Abdoulaye Doucoure's strike against Bournemouth saving them from a spell in the Championship and relegating Leicester City instead.

Now the Everton boss will be hoping that his team can stage a comeback to comfortably compete in the Premier League this season, to avoid a third consecutive relegation scrap at the bottom of the table.

What's the latest Everton team news?

In terms of injuries, Dele Alli has had a set-back following his hip surgery, club captain Seamus Coleman remains in recovery with a knee injury and Dwight McNeil will be out for weeks with an ankle injury, meaning all three will be unavailable for selection for today's fixture.

Both James Tarkowski and Arnaut Danjuma have been confirmed as available for selection after suffering knocks and fitness issues during pre-season, however, there is uncertainty surrounding Dominic Calvert-Lewin's return to action.

Dyche took to his pre-match press conference to deliver an update on the striker's availability:

"He just needs game time, Dom. Unfortunately the games have just ran out in pre-season, if he had a few more weeks he may have been able to play more. He’s fit and well, just finishing off the games programme at the moment."

"We’ll have to make a call on that [whether Calvert-Lewin can play]. I’ve spoken to him anyway on how he’s feeling, we’ll have to make a call on that."

Will Arnaut Danjuma start vs Fulham?

Whilst Everton are still active in the market this summer with new additions on the agenda, the club have already snapped up the services of three fresh faces who could make their debut in the first few fixtures of the season.

Both Danjuma and former Aston Villa stalwart Ashley Young could make their Goodison Park debut this weekend, whilst ex-Sporting Club de Portugal striker Youssef Chermiti may not feature due to only putting ink on his four-year contract yesterday.

Dyche will be keen to set high standards and expectations in the opening clash, so unleashing Danjuma in the final third this afternoon would be the perfect opportunity to prove Everton's ambition and determination to change the trajectory of their fate.

The Villarreal star has joined the Merseysiders on a season-long loan and was a much-needed addition following the departures of Anthony Gordon and Richarlison, so there will be huge expectations for the Netherlands international to make an instant impact.

The £52.5k-per-week winger - once hailed "exceptional" by former Bournemouth boss Jonathan Woodgate - has scored 75 goals and registered 36 assists over his club career so far with a goal contribution every 128 minutes, a consistency in front of goal that could be highly valuable to Everton if he can continue to score frequently on Merseyside this season.

With that being said, Dyche must unleash Danjuma in Everton's forward line this afternoon against Fulham, as he could be a game-changer in securing all three points at Goodison Park.