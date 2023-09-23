Everton return to Premier League action today to take on Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium, with Sean Dyche's side still searching for their first league victory of the season.

With just one point to show for their travails thus far, the Toffees have been blessed with a fortuitous run of fixtures before the next international break - after the clash against the Bees, Goodison Park awaits Luton Town and Bournemouth, before a daunting Merseyside derby clash against Liverpool at Anfield.

What's the latest Everton team news?

Everton will wield the same tools that were utilised against Arsenal last Sunday, with the Blues losing that one 1-0.

Jack Harrison might be included in the match-day squad as he nears full fitness after a lengthy injury - having yet to feature since signing on loan from Leeds United in the summer.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Dwight McNeil's respective injury issues have been overcome, and both will be pushing to start in London; McNeil did receive a starting berth last week but Dyche acknowledged that might've been premature.

Seamus Coleman, Dele Alli and Andre Gomes all remain long-term absentees.

How is Arnaut Danjuma performing?

One player who could play a big role in Everton's forthcoming clash is Arnaut Danjuma, who has been lively since joining on a season-long loan from Spanish side Villarreal in the summer.

The dynamic Dutchman had previously spent a short stint with Tottenham Hotspur last season after rejecting the Toffees in January, but only mustered a peripheral role and scored just twice from 12 outings across all competitions.

Now looking like an exciting attacking outlet for an Everton side struggling for offensive potency, Danjuma has already matched his goal tally with the Lilywhites in half as many matches.

As per Sofascore, the six-cap international has earned an average match score of 6.80 in the English top-flight thus far, playing five matches and starting three.

Averaging 3.2 shots per game, completing 80% of his passes, succeeding with 75% of his dribbles and winning 56% of his ground duels, the 26-year-old holds the bag of skills to prove to be a "nightmare for defenders" - as has been said by pundit Kevin Phillips.

Should Arnaut Danjuma start against Brentford?

A versatile forward, Danjuma can play across the frontline and offers a threat whether Dyche should choose to deploy him.

But against Brentford, the £52k-per-week phenom must find a home down the right channel, exploiting the absence of the stricken Rico Henry, who ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) against Newcastle United and is now expected to be sidelined for the rest of the season.

Condolences to the afflicted, but Henry's injury presents a fine opportunity for an electric ace of Danjuma's ilk to wreak havoc, with the one-time Bournemouth star ranking among the top 7% of positional peers across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for progressive carries per 90, as per FBref.

Given that Henry has been in fine fettle for some time it is a blow to be without him, having been hailed by manager Thomas Frank for his defensive prowess, who said to the BBC: "On the defensive side, one-on-one actions, I actually haven’t seen a player or winger in the last two years in the Premier League that got the better of him."

Indeed, the 26-year-old had made 1.4 tackles and 4.8 ball recoveries in the league this season, completing 85% of his passes and winning 63% of his ground duels - crucial to Brentford's success over the past few years.

Danjuma can unleash his might against Brentford, and while Henry's lengthy absence is a poignant thing, it does open up a window of opportunity for Dyche to mastermind a victory to belatedly get Everton's season up and running.