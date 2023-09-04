Highlights Everton could solve one of their big problems by unleashing a player who was dubbed a 'disaster' last season.

He was a 'monster' before injury problems derailed his form.

The player joined in a £20m move three years ago.

The hubbub of the summer transfer window has now ended and for the majority of Premier League managers, has likely been met with relief.

The snapping jaws of lucrative rivals have now lost their bite, and the focus is now solely on conjuring up a campaign worthy of cheer, and for Everton boss Sean Dyche, he will feel that the squad he wields is stronger now than it was at the end of the 2022/23 term.

Indeed, the Toffees escaped relegation by the skin of their teeth last season, with Abdoulaye Doucoure's emphatic second-half finish against Bournemouth on the final day enough to bag three points and relegate Leicester City in their stead.

The club finished as the division's second-lowest scorers, and while a cutting edge still needs sharpening, there is now a new quandary for Dyche to find a solution.

Who did Everton sign this summer?

After a campaign littered in misery, Dyche will have hoped that his work on the transfer front would at least smatter some positivity on the blue half of Merseyside, with Ashley Young, Arnaut Danjuma, Jack Harrison, Youssef Chermiti and Beto arriving to transform results on the pitch.

That hasn't quite been the case thus far, with the Goodison Park side commencing the season with a triad of league losses against Fulham, Aston Villa and Wolverhampton Wanderers, failing to score across each encounter.

That was followed up by a more promising away draw against newly-promoted Sheffield United, with two goals apiece creating an enthralling affair where both teams showed off their attacking intent but saw defensive frailties brutally exposed.

This is a concern for Dyche, with his backline arguably weaker now than it was last year, given that Yerry Mina and Conor Coady have both left and no replacement has been acquired - barring returning loanee Jarrad Branthwaite. It's time, therefore, that Ben Godfrey steps up.

How good is Ben Godfrey?

Dyche, a specialist in defensive application and organisation, will be confident that he can get the best out of the players at his disposal, piling emphasis on diligence, defensive strength and cohesion to ensure his sides prosper, having masterfully established Burnley as a top-flight outfit in his previous, long-standing role.

Because of this, the time for centre-back Godfrey's rise to prominence might be nigh, with the 25-year-old struggling for form and fitness over the past few years after initially impressing following his £20m transfer from Norwich City in 2020.

Having missed 15 matches due to injury last term, Godfrey was unable to make a mark on Everton's campaign and indeed struggled to impress on the pitch when called upon, branded a "disaster" by England icon Stuart Pearce, who also said that the £75k-per-week ace "wasn't at the races".

Initially looking like a "monster" of a signing, as was said by journalist James Whaling, Godfrey recorded a Sofascore rating of 7.03 across the 20/21 season - keeping 11 clean sheets, completing 85% of his passes and winning 66% of his duels - but has slumped ever since; if one man can bring him back to the fore, it's Dyche.

The fundamentals are largely still there, with FBref ranking the 6-foot defender among the top 1% of positional peers across Europe's top five leagues for clearances, the top 18% for blocks and the top 9% for aerial wins per 90.

Against Doncaster Rovers in the Carabao Cup last week, he displayed signs of greater fluidity, completing 81% of his passes, winning ten duels, and making four tackles and clearances apiece - albeit against a struggling League Two side, but a promising sign nonetheless.

Dyche will need to utilise every tool at his disposal this season, with Michael Keane hardly evoking confidence himself and Branthwaite, aged 21, talented but young and inexperienced.

Godfrey has not been at his best for some time, but past performances and his maintained robustness in sweeping away danger and stifling out attacks tantalise a return to prosperity.

With Dyche at the helm and a full pre-season behind him, he could now finally rekindle his form and play a big role in solving Everton's new problem.