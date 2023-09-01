Highlights Everton were offered the chance to sign a Premier League talent on transfer deadline day.

He's already played under Sean Dyche and would be a great asset alongside Beto.

Everton remain active in their pursuit to bolster their attacking threat in the dying minutes and hours of Deadline Day, with an emerging on the club's pursuit of a potential target.

Who are Everton interested in signing?

According to TEAMtalk, Everton have been offered the opportunity to sign West Ham United winger Maxwel Cornet.

As per the report, the Hammers have told Cornet that he can leave today and have given the Toffees the green light to make an approach for the player with only a few hours remaining before the transfer window shuts at 11pm.

It is further claimed that Sean Dyche is keen on reuniting with Cornet after signing him for Burnley before he was sacked by the club in April last year.

What is Maxwel Cornet good at?

There is no doubt that adding as many attacking reinforcements as possible will be a huge priority should opportunities arise to do so this evening, and Cornet could be the perfect player to partner Beto in a new-look Everton front line this season.

The Toffees are yet to find the net at all in the league, although the newly-signed Everton centre-forward found the back of the net in their Carabao Cup clash in mid-week.

Dyche has made no secret about his allegiances to his former Burnley players since his arrival at Goodison Park, with both Dwight McNeil and Michael Keane becoming key features in the manager's starting XI, and would likely relish in the opportunity to bring in some of his previous prodigies to bolster the threat in front of goal.

As a result, the signing of Cornet - once hailed "dangerous" by Match of the Day pundit Ian Wright - makes perfect sense for the Everton boss and could be the last-minute signing to transform the troubling trajectory the club find themselves on already in the Premier League this season.

After struggling with injuries upon joining the Hammers, the £65k-per-week ace undoubtedly played his best football in England during his time at Turf Moor - scoring nine goals and registering two assists over 28 appearances, with a goal contribution every 170 minutes, according to Transfermarkt.

Indeed, Cornet has had the opportunity to deliver five assists over his 22 appearances at West Ham which is a testament to his strong creativity and selflessness, something that could be a huge asset to new signing Beto if Dyche could revive the winger on the blue side of Merseyside.

The Everton manager has waxed lyrical in the past about the difference that Cornet can make when he scored a brace to deliver a much-needed point for Burnley back in 2021:

"We had two excellent goals by Maxwel. We brought him [Cornet] to add to what we do. He gives us that bit of difference we have been searching for."

With that being said, it would be seen as nothing short of a disaster if the Toffees don't add another attacker tonight considering they have failed to make a good start in the top-flight so far, so a chance to sign Cornet should not be ignored even at this late stage.