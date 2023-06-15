Everton will surely be active in the summer transfer window after suffering consecutive Premier League relegation scraps and now a new update has emerged on the club's pursuit of a long-term target.

What's the latest on Everton's interest in Beto?

According to Tutto Udinese, Everton are ready to make another approach for Udinese striker Beto this summer.

As per the report, it is claimed there is concrete interest from a number of clubs and the Serie A outfit expect the goalscorer to leave during the summer window, with Everton named as potential suitors after making an approach in the winter.

Previous reports have suggested he may cost around €35m (£30m).

Who would Beto replace in the Everton team?

It is no secret that Sean Dyche's top priority this summer will be to improve the forward line to, in turn, increase the goal contributions next season after a real struggle to retain the club's top-flight status.

The Toffees finished 17th in the Premier League table with just two points sparing them from a drop into the Championship and one of the most blatant causes for their precarious position throughout the 38-game campaign was the lack of presence in front of goal.

Only Wolverhampton Wanderers scored fewer goals (31) than Everton (34) this season, despite the club investing in a striker last summer with former Brighton and Hove Albion man Neal Maupay joining the Merseysiders in a £15m deal.

The £50k-per-week Frenchman has been nothing short of a flop in the centre-forward role and has failed to make up for the goal contributions lost due to Richarlison's exit and in Dominic Calvert-Lewin's absence through injury, with just one goal scored in all competitions over 29 appearances.

As a result, the signing of Beto could be the perfect opportunity for Dyche to finally replace Maupay and instead deploy a forward who can offer much more consistent output.

Over 33 Serie A appearances, the 25-year-old monster scored ten goals, registered one assist and created four big chances, as well as averaging 1.8 shots on goal, one successful dribble and 4.4 duels won per game, proving he could be a huge attacking asset for Dyche next season.

The Portuguese striker has been the subject of high praise over his time in the Italian top flight, with journalist Josh Bunting complimenting Beto's strengths earlier this season:

"Quality player offers more than goals, good hold-up play and links play effectively. 3 goals in 6 games this season in Serie A. Can pull defenders around with his movement, intelligent."

When comparing Beto's output this season with Maupay, it's clear that the 6 foot 3 titan has outperformed his positional peer in a number of key attacking attributes including goals per shot on target (0.45 v 0.08), shot-creating actions per 90 (2.07 v 1.45), goal-creating actions per 90 (0.17 v 0.08) and aerial duels won (52.2% v 23.8%), as per FBref.

With that being said, if Everton can secure a deal for Beto this summer it would be a major coup and could considerably improve upon Maupay's presence on the pitch to increase goal contributions and help the side compete more comfortably next season.