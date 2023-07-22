Everton are in the market to improve their attacking threat this summer, and now a new update has emerged on the club's pursuit of a potential transfer target.

What's the latest on Everton's interest in Brian Brobbey?

According to Football Insider, Everton have made an approach with interest in signing Ajax forward Brian Brobbey.

As per the report, the Toffees have made the Eredivisie club aware that they are interested in signing Brobbey this summer and are currently weighing up their options before pushing forward with a concrete move for the striker.

It is noted that Sean Dyche is on the hunt for another No 9 to help Dominic Calvert-Lewin in the centre-forward role next season due to the Everton striker's injury struggles.

How good is Brian Brobbey?

There is no doubt that reinforcements are needed in the final third at Goodison Park, with Everton finishing last season as the second-lowest goalscorers in the Premier League.

The departures of Richarlison and Anthony Gordon over the last 12 months have significantly weakened the Toffees' attacking threat, and has left the Everton boss with limited options to work with, let alone any prolific and consistent performers in front of goal.

Indeed, the Merseysiders did acquire the services of Neal Maupay last summer, however, like many of Farhad Moshiri's transfer moves, he has been a complete disappointment, with the forgettable Frenchman only finding the back of the net once across all competitions.

As a result, the signing of Brobbey - once hailed "dangerous" by former Dutch striker Pierre van Hooijdonk - would be a great piece of business for Everton and would provide Dyche with a player who can compete for Calvert-Lewin's spot as well as be a huge upgrade on Maupay.

The £14m-rated Netherlands native is an incredible attacking presence, as he ranks in the top 5% of his positional peers across the competitions at a similar level for non-penalty goals, touches and progressive passes received, whilst he featured in the top 15% for shots on goal and pass completion, as per FBref.

When comparing the Ajax gem's output to Maupay's last season, Brobbey comfortably outperformed his Everton counterpart in a number of key attributes, including goal contributions (16 v 1), rate of shots on target (47% v 40.6%), shots on goal per 90 (3.50 v 2.58), shot-creating actions per 90 (2.29 v 1.45) and goal-creating actions per 90 (0.22 v 0.08).

It was reported by Football Insider last month that Maupay was attracting interest from Italy and France, which led to Everton opening talks with a number of Serie A and Ligue 1 clubs over a potential exit.

The sale of the former Brighton & Hove Albion striker would be massively advantageous to the Toffees in their pursuit to boost funds amidst Financial Fair Play concerns, which would, in turn, help them to provide an attractive financial package to secure the signing of Brobbey.

With that being said, a move for Brobbey is definitely one to watch for Everton, as he would boost goal contributions and make significant improvements in the final third to help the team compete more comfortably in the Premier League next season should he replicate his Eredivisie form in the English top flight.