Everton are in desperate need of attacking reinforcements this summer to avoid another Premier League relegation scrap and now an update has emerged on a potential new transfer target.

What's the latest on Everton's interest in Brennan Johnson?

According to The Daily Mail, Everton are one of the Premier League clubs keen to sign Nottingham Forest ace Brennan Johnson this summer.

As per the report, the Toffees are competing with West Ham United to secure the young winger's services ahead of next season and it is claimed that the Tricky Trees value Johnson at no less than £40m.

Will Brennan Johnson sign for Everton this summer?

There is no doubt that Sean Dyche will be keen to bolster his forward line after a real struggle to compete and retain their top-flight status this season, with an Abdoulaye Doucuoure goal in the last 33 minutes of the season saving the club from the drop.

Everton has seen their attacking threat significantly weakened over the last 12 months with Richarlison departing last summer and Anthony Gordon making a shock exit in the January transfer window, whilst Dominic Calvert-Lewin has continued to struggle with injury issues throughout the campaign.

As a result, no other club in the entire Premier League scored fewer goals this season (34) over 38 fixtures clearly demonstrating how uninspiring and unreliable Dyche's attacking options have been, so the signing of Johnson could be the perfect chance to improve goal contributions and even secure an upgrade on Gordon.

Over 38 league appearances, the 22-year-old talent - hailed a "great finisher" by Steve Cooper - scored eight times, registered three assists and created four big chances, as well as averaging 1.4 shots on goal per game, proving that he could be a great attacking asset to Everton next season.

Not only that, when you compare Johnson's output to his positional peer Gordon over this season for their respective clubs, the Welsh winger has comfortably outperformed the Newcastle United ace in many attacking attributes.

That includes goal-creating actions per 90 (0.34 v 0.06), progressive carries (88 v 48), goals per shots on target (0.13 v 0.12) and goal contributions in total (11 v 4).

Considering Nottingham Forest were one of Everton's closest competitors in the relegation fight this season, it would be interesting to see whether the Trentside club would be willing to sell their homegrown prodigy to a rival that could strengthen with the services of Johnson next season.

Having said that, it would be a no-brainer for Dyche to secure a deal for Johnson should the opportunity arise, as he is not only showing huge potential as a threat in front of goal but has the Premier League experience needed to make an instant impact at Goodison Park next season.