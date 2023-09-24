Everton ended that interminable wait for a first Premier League victory of the season with a resounding performance in London on Saturday evening, defeating Brentford 3-1 at the Gtech Community Stadium.

Having struggled through the maiden stage of the campaign, the Toffees finally clinched three points at the sixth time of asking to ascend from the relegation zone and pave the foundation of what could be the resurgence that the club's passionate support has been yearning for.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin has been fraught with injuries over the past few years but his late goal to cherry-top the display signals promise indeed, replacing the impressive Beto in the second half, who looks a zestful, imposing presence up top.

Abdoulaye Doucoure opened the scoring with a trademark half-volley, while captain and star centre-back James Tarkowski reclaimed the lead in the second half after Mathias Jensen initially restored the balance for the under-par home side.

How did James Tarkowski perform vs Brentford?

Tarkowski donned the armband once again this season and continues to look the centrepiece of the Merseyside outfit's bid for survival.

Assisting Doucoure's opening strike, you'd be forgiven for assuming that the defender's offensive contribution had been wrapped up, but for an assertive header from Dwight McNeil's cross that punished the Bees for their poor protection of Mark Flekken's goal.

Lauded for his "dominant" display by The Athletic's Patrick Boyland, Tarkowski secured a stunning 9.0 match rating - as per Sofascore - complementing his attacking performance with four clearances; an incredible rate of success in the air (winning 8/9) aerial battles); making four key passes; and completing 78% of his passes.

An incredible performance, all the more remarkable when considering the Goodison Park side bagged his signature on a free transfer last year upon the expiry of his contract with Burnley.

How did Abdoulaye Doucoure perform vs Brentford?

While the centre-half, aged 30, produced an all-encompassing display for the ages and rightfully will have observers effusively praising such a match, Doucoure was equally integral as the turbo-charged engine in midfield, driving the ball into promising phases of play and crucially opening the scoring early on to set the Blues on their way.

The Malian ace took 59 touches and completed 82% of his passes, also hitting the woodwork soon after to precede Jensen's strike to restore parity.

Making an interception and clearance apiece and creating one key pass, the £120k-per-week phenom continually proves his worth with his power and robustness in the centre, and Everton manager Sean Dyche will thank the heavens that he commands such a persuasive presence on the pitch.

Losing possession 17 times, the "excellent" - as hailed by Boyland - Doucoure was perhaps not the slickest with the ball on this occasion but influenced the game and utilised his energy and positivity to dictate the flow with a flourish; on another evening, he might've waltzed out of the capital with the match ball in tow.

Having now scored twice this season, Doucoure looks set for another prominent role in Everton's squad, and while the result over Brentford is the first of many hours of toil on the pitch if seasonal goals are to be achieved, they must use the win as a launchpad, continuing to entrust their prized central cog with license to wreak havoc.