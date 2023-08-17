Everton could secure the signature of a dyed-in-the-wool prodigy this month, with Sean Dyche's circling on a swoop for a talented new offensive option.

What's the latest on Johan Bakayoko to Everton?

That's according to Football Insider, who claim that the Toffees will wage a transfer battle against city rivals Liverpool to land PSV Eindhoven gem, Johan Bakayoko.

This follows breaking news from journalist Sacha Tavolieri, revealing that the Premier League club are "in talks" for the hot prospect, and are set to make an official approach imminently.

With Paris Saint-Germain and Napoli also vying for a deal, Everton have their work cut out to convince the 20-year-old starlet to join Goodison Park over some of Europe's foremost outfits, but a starring role in the frontline could entice the player to kickstart his career on the blue half of Merseyside.

Who is Johan Bakayoko?

The fact that Bakayoko has already been called up to the Belgium national team, scoring one goal and providing an assist from four matches, speaks volumes to his potential as a first-class phenom on the major stage.

Of course, this is just a by-product of the rising star's feats at club level, having enjoyed a tremendous 2022/23 campaign with PSV that saw him plunder seven goals and five assists from 33 outings across all competitions, hailed as a "super" talent by Fabrizio Romano.

He is a naturally creative force, ranking among the top 8% of attacking midfielders and wingers across Men's 'Next Eight' divisions for assists and the top 10% for shot-creating actions per 90, as per FBref.

Bakayoko is also a brilliant driver of the ball, capable of shredding opposition defences with his weaving runs through the thirds, also a player who does not shirk away from his defensive duties, also ranking among the top 1% of positional peers for progressive carries, the top 4% for successful take-ons, the top 12% for tackles and the top 15% for blocks per 90.

Given the all-encompassing nature of his game, Bakayoko could prove to emulate the skills of Arsenal's superlative prodigy Bukayo Saka, gifting Everton an attacking component that teams across Europe will be yearning for.

Saka, who rose through the Hale End academy ranks, is now regarded as a "monster" by the likes of writer Mark White and indeed plundered 15 goals and 11 assists last season, one of the centrepieces of Arsenal's resurgence.

The 28-cap England international ranks among the top 16% of attacking midfielders and wingers across Europe's top five leagues for goals, the top 17% for assists, the top 8% for progressive carries and the top 21% for tackles per 90 - sound familiar?

Bakayoko could be the reincarnation of his burgeoning £195k-per-week peer, and if he utilises his dynamism, top-class dribbling and ball-playing skills and maintains his tenacity in the tackle - something that Dyche, who implements a defensive, organised style, could relish.

He could catalyse the offensive rebuild at Goodison Park, and while he seemingly has the pick of the bunch, Bakayoko would be well-advised to make the move to Everton and grow into his skin as the key cog in a team eyeing an ascent up the Premier League table.