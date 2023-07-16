Everton confirmed their first signing of free agent Ashley Young earlier this week and now a new update has emerged on another Premier League player who could be the next to make a move to Goodison Park.

What's the latest on Everton's interest in Callum Hudson-Odoi?

According to 90min, Everton are one of the clubs interested in signing Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi this summer.

As per the report, the west London club have given their young player the green light to leave Stamford Bridge and now he is attracting interest from several Premier League clubs including Nottingham Forest and Fulham, alongside Everton.

Hudson-Odoi is now in the last 12 months of his contract and Chelsea have made contact with clubs across the world to offer the opportunity to sign their academy graduate.

How good is Hudson-Odoi?

There is no doubt that strengthening the attacking threat will be the top priority for Sean Dyche this summer, as the Toffees' biggest problem last season was scoring goals and lacking creativity in the final third.

It seemed inevitable that Everton would suffer a struggle in front of goal following the departures of Richarlison and Anthony Gordon, as well as injury issues continuing to plague Dominic Calvert-Lewin's availability, and when the 38-game campaign finished last season they were the second-lowest scoring team (34) in the entire top flight.

As a result, the signing of Hudson-Odoi could be a great opportunity for Dyche to repeat the club's masterclass move the last time they acquired the services of another out of favour Chelsea player.

Romelu Lukaku memorably joined Everton on loan from the Blues in 2013, scoring 16 goals in his debut season and made his move away from the London outfit permanently the following summer signing a £28m five-year-deal, after playing just 15 times for Chelsea at the age of 21.

The Belgian striker went on to score 87 goals and register 29 assists over 166 appearances for the Merseysiders in total, before being sold three years later for £75m to Manchester United.

Now Hudson-Odoi could follow in his Chelsea teammate's footsteps, as the 22-year-old could finally earn the first-team football he seeks and prove his worth at Goodison Park in the forward line.

Over 126 Chelsea appearances so far, the Cobham graduate - hailed "amazingly talented" by football talent scout Jacek Kulig - has scored 16 goals and registered 22 assists to date, an output that would be a valuable asset to Everton next season.

Not only that, Hudson-Odoi is extremely versatile with experience of playing on both the left and right wing, as well as in the attacking midfield role too, so a move could offer Dyche a player who can cover a number of positions to provide depth across the attacking threat.

With that being said, if the £15m price tag reported is accurate it would be a no-brainer to snap up the services of Hudson-Odoi this summer, as a real chance at first-team football in the Premier League next season could be the making of the Champions League winner, just like it was for Lukaku.