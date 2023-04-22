Everton will continue their pursuit for Premier League survival this afternoon when they head to South London for their clash with Crystal Palace and Sean Dyche will be hoping he can get his side back on track over the remaining fixtures.

The Toffees are currently teetering on the edge of the relegation zone - matching Nottingham Forest for 27 points - only clear of the drop due to goal difference, so there will be no room for error at Selhurst Park today.

Everton have failed to pick up a victory in their last four outings and it seems like the new manager bounce that came with Dyche's arrival in late January has finally worn off, which couldn't have come at a worse time for the Merseysiders with just seven games left to retain their Premier League status.

Unfortunately, the same cannot be said about Crystal Palace, who are reaping the benefits of their reunion with Roy Hodgson and are currently unbeaten in their last three games, which has given them a massive boost in their own pursuit of safety and look to be safe now that they are nine points clear of the bottom three.

As a result, it will be a challenging afternoon on the road for Dyche and his match-day squad, so deploying the very best available players will be the very least needed in their efforts to snatch points from their in-form opponents.

One player who has seemingly returned to action just in time to pull his team out of their bleak situation at present is striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin and there is no doubt that Dyche should unleash him on Palace.

Will Dominic Calvert-Lewin start vs Crystal Palace?

It is no secret that Calvert-Lewin has struggled with injuries over the last 18 months and that lack of presence on the pitch from the experienced striker has put the Toffees in a sticky situation in front of goal.

Combined with Richarlison and Anthony Gordon's exits, the Sheffield-born striker's absence has contributed to Everton's disappointing goal tally in the league this season, with no other Premier League team scoring fewer (24) so far.

However, that could be about to change with the Everton boss confirming in his pre-match press conference that Calvert-Lewin is likely to be in contention to start this weekend:

"He will certainly be in my thinking, without a doubt. [The behind-closed-doors match on Tuesday] was all about him, really. It was the end of a rehab period so we're very pleased that he came through that and he felt good."

The £100k-per-week ace - dubbed a "monster" by scout Jacek Kulig - scored one of the most memorable goals for the Goodison Park faithful in recent times against Crystal Palace, netting the winner that secured Premier League survival in the 3-2 epic comeback last season and they will be hoping he can do the same today.

Calvert-Lewin has scored five goals and registered one assist in his ten meetings with the Eagles in the past, as well as only ever losing once when he has appeared against them, which would put him in good standings to deliver an important result for the Toffees.

With that being said, it would be an absolute no-brainer for Dyche to unleash Calvert-Lewin this afternoon if he is ready to start as he could cause chaos for Palace in the final third.