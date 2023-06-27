This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Everton will be looking to make improvements to their attacking threat this summer and now a new update has emerged on a potential transfer target who could be on their way to Goodison Park this summer.

What's the latest on Everton's interest in Crysencio Summerville?

According to the Daily Mail, the Toffees are interested in signing Leeds United winger Crysencio Summerville.

As per the report, the talented forward is one of the many Leeds players that Everton are keen on bringing to Goodison Park this summer, with his west Yorkshire teammates Tyler Adams and Wilfried Gnonto also named as potential targets too.

It was claimed by Dutch news outlet 1908.NL last week that Summerville has a release clause in his contract, but Leeds could command as little as €12m (£10m).

Who will Crysencio Summerville replace?

There is no doubt that strengthening the forward line will be a top priority for Sean Dyche this summer, especially with Anthony Gordon and Richarlison departing over the last 12 months and now Demarai Gray is also being linked with a move away from Merseyside.

Earlier this month, Sky Sports reported that Fulham are interested in signing the Everton dynamo this summer as he has only one year left on his contract with an option to extend for another and it could be an opportunity for the club to make a huge profit on their £1.7m signing should an offer be tabled.

As a result, the signing of Summerville could spell the end of Gray's stint at Goodison Park and provide Dyche with a fresh attacking perspective to inject into his forward line alongside Dwight McNeil in the wider forward roles.

Over 33 appearances in all competitions, the 21-year-old - who was once hailed as a "runaway train" by journalist Beren Cross - scored five goals and registered six assists with a goal contribution every 166 minutes played, which would be a much-improved output compared to the current goal-scoring options at Everton.

Across all competitions, Gray only offered a goal contribution every 387 minutes, McNeil every 264 minutes and Neal Maupay every 631 minutes, so it is clear that Summerville would offer the Merseyside club a more consistent output in front of goal.

The Dutchman has been subjected to high praise over this short time at Elland Road with Leeds' U23 coach Andrew Taylor giving an analysis of Summerville's best assets:

"He works hard defensively and then his ability going forward is sensational. He just needs to keep doing that, keep performing.

"He’s such a danger, he’s such a threat, an outlet for us, but he doesn’t stop there – he gets back, he gets into position."

With that being said, if Everton can strike a deal for Summerville ahead of next season it would put them not only in a great position to improve the threat in front of goal but will put the club in a comfortable position to accept an offer for Gray should they be approached this summer.