Everton are in desperate need of reinforcements to their attacking threat this summer and now a new update has emerged on a potential transfer target that could finally replace Richarlison.

What's the latest on Everton's interest in Crysencio Summerville?

According to iNews' Northern correspondent Mark Douglas, Everton remain keen on signing Leeds United winger Crysencio Summerville.

As per an article written for the publication, Douglas claims that the Toffees are interested in both Summerville and his teammate Wilfried Gnonto this summer due to growing interest in Demarai Gray, which could further weaken their forward line.

The journalist adds further that whilst Summerville is a target worth chasing, Gnonto is unlikely to be allowed to leave his recently relegated club as Leeds plot to compete well in the Championship next season.

Would Summerville be a good signing for Everton?

Sean Dyche's top priority this summer will be to add quality to the forward line after a struggle in the Premier League relegation battle last season that was mainly caused by the lack of goal contributions from the team.

Only Wolverhampton Wanderers (31) scored fewer goals than the Merseysiders (34) over the 38-game campaign, which ultimately led to them hanging on by a thread to their top-flight status for another season.

As a result, the signing of Summerville - who could cost £10m - would be a valuable asset to Dyche next season and could significantly improve the presence in front of goal if he can continue to develop and polish his skills at Goodison Park.

It is no secret that Everton have been down on their luck when it comes to the final third with both Richarlison and Anthony Gordon making an exit in the last 12 months, whilst Dominic Calvert-Lewin has been in and out of the team with constant long-term injury issues.

Now the former Burnley boss can rectify the issue by taking full advantage of the summer transfer window to bring in attacking-minded players who can make a genuine impact and be trusted to deliver when needed.

Summerville could well be the perfect replacement for Richarlison judging by his dazzling quality.

That said, he was only handed 12 Premier League starts last season but offered four goals, two assists and two big chances created despite only averaging 51 minutes per game, demonstrating a keen eye for goal.

The 21-year-old ace - dubbed "unplayable" by journalist Beren Cross - ranked third for successful dribbles per 90 and was the fourth-highest scoring player in the Leeds squad which is impressive considering his limited game-time at Elland Road, as per WhoScored.

Not only that, Summerville actually outperformed his positional peer and former Toffees talisman Richarlison with his offensive output last season.

The Brazilian only tallied up one league goal, fewer dribbles per 90 (0.4) and the same amount of key passes per 90 (0.6).

With that being said, Dyche could unearth Everton's next Richarlison if they can secure a deal for the talented Leeds youngster this summer and could provide the team with a strong threat to compete comfortably against their Premier League opponents next season.