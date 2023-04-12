Everton have found themselves yet again struggling to retain their Premier League status this season and Sean Dyche has been tasked with the challenge of damage control at Goodison Park by securing survival over the remaining fixtures.

The Toffees are currently teetering on the edge of the relegation zone as only goal difference is saving them from being in the bottom three and with just eight games left to play, there is no room for error going forward until the end of the season.

Indeed, if the former Burnley boss can save the Merseysiders this season, there is no doubt that he will be keen to make his own mark on the squad to prompt improvement and resolve the disastrous decisions of those who preceded him.

One player who has been sparking media attention for all the wrong reasons yet again this week is Frank Lampard's signing Dele Alli, with the player banished from his loan club Besiktas this season and now suffering an injury that has left him unavailable to play for the remainder of the campaign.

Will Everton cut ties with Dele Alli?

Despite paying no transfer fee to sign him, there is no doubt that Alli has been one of the worst signings secured on the blue side of Merseyside in a while which is some achievement considering the club is renowned for their transfer disasters over the years.

The former Tottenham Hotspur playmaker made the move to Goodison Park on the same day that Lampard became the new permanent manager, back in January 2022.

After tallying up just 13 appearances over six months and averaging just 27 minutes per game with only three yellow cards to show for it, talkSPORT's Simon Jordan blasted Everton for signing Alli last summer:

"An awful transfer! This was how it was always going to end," he began. “Dele Alli’s career is going one way and I don’t think he can get it back.”

At first, a season-long loan move to Turkey for the troubled £100k-per-week talent looked promising with three goals scored in 17 appearances, however, it wasn't long before the Besiktas boss Senol Gunes became the latest manager to grow frustrated with him and delivered a scathing assessment on the player:

"Dele Alli has had a good career. But he doesn't deserve to play at the moment. The current situation has not met our expectations as a team,

"We expect him to contribute to the team, but we think he cannot contribute at the moment. We will evaluate it with him and the club."

Since then, the England international has seemingly not returned to Turkey after coming back to the UK with a knee injury and it has been reported in the last few days that Everton are considering their options to cut ties with the player once and for all.

With that being said, considering Everton's financial concerns, it would be wise for them to finally end Lampard's transfer disaster by letting go of the 27-year-old as soon as possible, in order to eliminate one of their many problems heading into the summer.