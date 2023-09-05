Everton's summer was justifiably spent bolstering the offensive ranks, having escaped the claws of relegation from the Premier League last term despite finishing as the second-lowest scorers in the division.

The additions, almost exclusively consisting of forward-minded players, were made during Sean Dyche's first summer transfer window at Goodison Park, having taken the reins in January following the dismissal of Frank Lampard, and now only time will tell whether his efforts will bear fruit.

Arnaut Danjuma and Jack Harrison were signed on loan, while forwards Youssef Chermiti and Beto were clinched to combat the incessant injury woes plaguing talisman Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who has only scored seven times across the past two campaigns as a result of his repeated setbacks.

The Merseyside outfit lost creative midfielder Alex Iwobi in a bitter blow to their seasonal hopes, with the Nigeria international completing a £22m move to Fulham.

Despite the closure of the English transfer window last week, Goodison Park could be subject to further exits, with Demarai Gray a possible departee.

Is Demarai Gray leaving Everton?

Speculation regarding Gray's future has been rife all summer, with the Jamaica international attracting attention from Crystal Palace and Saudi Arabian sides.

Murmurings of an exit have been exacerbated following the player's recent declaration of discontent, via Instagram, with the understanding that the Toffees are currently blocking his proposed transfer to Al-Ettifaq.

Gray was central to Everton's plans last season, utilised as a forward in addition to his natural placement on the left wing as Calvert-Lewin's fitness failed and Neal Maupay proved embarrassingly ineffective in the frontal striking role, scoring once all season after joining from Brighton & Hove Albion for £15m and now shipped out on loan to former employers Brentford.

Scoring four goals and supplying one assist in the league, the 27-year-old proved a dynamic presence and averaged 1.1 key passes per game, completing 81% of his passes and averaging one tackle per match.

As per FBref, he ranks inauspiciously among the majority of metrics, with his standout rankings among the top 35% of positional peers in Europe for progressive carries and 22% for clearances per 90 hardly evoking confidence.

The £25k-per-week ace was believed to have been deemed expendable all summer despite the club's desire to enhance their frontline, which is somewhat perplexing given that Director of Football Kevin Thelwell and co purportedly rejected an official deadline day bid totalling £7.5m from Al-Ettifaq for his signature.

Why Gray remains at Goodison Park is somewhat nebulous, though it is likely that Iwobi's sale and the failure to sign a replacement is the definitive factor.

With Gray out of contract next summer, his continued presence at the side almost feels like little more than a stay of execution, and given that he is now discontented with his position in Dyche's squad, plans must be mapped out for a replacement.

Dyche and the powers that be at Everton might feel that the winger should remain on the books for the foreseeable future, but given that a homegrown, custom-made possible heir in Lewis Dobbin has made their introduction already this season, perhaps the five-cap star's sale should be granted, with the Saudi Pro League transfer window remaining open until Thursday.

Who is Lewis Dobbin?

Everton's Finch Farm academy has produced some exciting talents across recent years, with the likes of Ross Barkley and Anthony Gordon a few of the more prominent names of late, the latter joining Newcastle United in a £45m transfer only in January.

Look a little further back, and you will find Wayne Rooney to have graduated from the club's youth ranks, with the former England international completing a £27m transfer to Manchester United as an 18-year-old in 2004, and the rest, as everyone knows, was history.

The latest in this long, inexhaustive line could well be Lewis Dobbin, who has been integrated into the first-team fold after spending the 2022/23 campaign out on loan with League One side Derby County, where he was hailed as a "crowd-lifter" and "relentless" by BBC Radio Derby reporter Dominic Dietrich, who also remarked that he "has all the makings of a top footballer." He also just so happened to score one of the most memorable goals in recent FA Cup history...

The 20-year-old played in Everton's opening three Premier League matches of the term, starting against Wolverhampton Wanderers, while also playing from the opening whistle as the Blues defeated Doncaster Rovers in the Carabao Cup second round.

While he is inexperienced at the highest level, Dobbin looks a real talent, and given that he favours the left flank like Gray, could prove to be the perfect successor to his position at the Merseyside outfit.

How good is Lewis Dobbin?

A prolific presence at youth level, Dobbin plundered 20 goals and 13 assists for Everton's respective youth levels before earning the opportunity to impress within a first-team fold at Derby.

Having earned 27 starting displays during his time with the Rams, Dobbin posted 11 direct contributions and did enough to convince Dyche of his potential at Premier League level, handed match action from the opening day of the club's league campaign.

Praised for his "work-rate" by Derby manager Paul Warne, Dobbin is a veritable bundle of energy and brings exactly the kind of dynamism and directness that Everton were lacking last season, toothless in attack and devoid of inspiration.

Having penned a new long-term deal with the side in January 2022, the Goodison Park hierarchy is seemingly convinced that the next star is within their clutches, and he could now grow into his skin with a regular role in Dyche's plans.

Also praised for his "explosive" presence marauding up and down the left flank by one talent scout, there appears to be a ready-made solution to the conundrum that Dyche has been beset with.

Gray, who was signed for a paltry £1.7m from German side Bayer Leverkusen, is clearly desperate to move away, so why not entrust a talented academy starlet with the chance to impress and earn an important role for his long-time club?

Recuperating a large sum would be beneficial for the Toffees, and perhaps now it is time for the next homegrown prodigy to rise to the fore.