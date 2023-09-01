Everton are considering their options ahead of the imminent transfer deadline tonight, and could well have identified the perfect upgrade on dynamic winger Demarai Gray.

What's the latest on Kamaldeen Sulemana to Everton?

Sean Dyche will be desperately seeking an answer to the Premier League club's dismal start to the campaign, losing all three of their opening league matches and yet to find the back of the net.

A wideman is being targetted, and according to Fabrizio Romano - speaking to GIVEMESPORT - the Toffees consider Kamaldeen Sulemana as a late "option", with a £30m release clause reportedly embedded in his contract.

The esteemed transfer guru said:

"He's not a priority, I think. He's still a player they have on their list, but he's not a priority target in that position. Let's see what happens with Iwobi leaving the club and then it will be more clear what they want to do in that position. Sulemana is an option, but he's not the only one."

How good is Kamaldeen Sulemana?

Well, Romano might've said that the Ghanaian winger is not the first-choice for transfer, but Alex Iwobi has now finalised a £22m move to Fulham and the Merseyside outfit will be looking to direct the funds back toward the transfer market.

Sulemana certainly fits the bill, and while the likes of Wilfried Gnonto and Maxwel Cornet have been discussed, with the former also of interest for a last-gasp summer swoop, Sulemana could prove the most feasible option, with a £30m release clause and long-standing Everton interest.

The Goodison Park side fought to sign the 22-year-old back in January but he opted to join Southampton in a £22m deal, who have now been relegated from the Premier League.

During his time on the south coast last season, Sulemana scored twice and provided one assist, unable to click into gear as the Saints slid miserably into the second tier.

Despite this, he has been hailed by the Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag for his "incredible speed" and ranks among the top 4% of positional peers for progressive carries, the top 1% for successful take-ons and the top 9% for shot-creating actions per 90, as per FBref.

Given that he is only just breaking into his skin on the major stage, the former Rennes starlet could prove to be a "brilliant" - as he has been proclaimed to be by talent scout Jacek Kulig - signing for Dyche's side, and he could indeed be a massive upgrade on the likely-departing Gray.

According to the Liverpool Echo, the Jamaica international is attracting interest from a multitude of outfits and could leave today, having entered the final year of his contract with the Blues.

Gray scored four times in the English top-flight last season and was described as "absolutely electric" by 90min journalist Scott Saunders, but could find that a departure works out for all parties.

The 27-year-old is definitely expendable, however, and his sale could be used to complete a move for an exciting talent in Sulemana who could cement a prominent role at Goodison Park for years to come.