Everton are yet to sign any new additions over the summer transfer window which will be a major concern for the Goodison Park faithful considering the situation that the club found themselves in last season.

The Toffees finished just two points clear of being relegated to the Championship after Abdoulaye Doucoure's strike against Bournemouth on the final day saved them from their first-ever relegation since the Premier League began back in 1992.

Indeed, there is no doubt that Sean Dyche and his recruitment team will be working hard to identify players who can improve the performances of the squad and the former Burnley boss will surely be keen to make his own mark on the squad by adding new players who fit his tactical philosophy.

However, Everton have not only had their struggles on the pitch but behind the scenes too with financial troubles, looming FFP investigations and talk of a potential take-over affecting the club hierarchy's ability to focus solely on the football, which could ultimately result in their downfall if the club doesn't act fast.

One avenue that Dyche and Kevin Thelwell have reportedly been exploring is the acquirement of a number of recently relegated Leeds United players, with Jack Harrison, Rodrigo and Wilfried Gnonto all being linked with a move to Goodison Park.

It was reported this week by Italian news outlet Calciomercato that the Merseyside club currently have the upper hand in their negotiations to sign the Italian winger, Gnonto, and are considered front-runners for his signature despite interest from other clubs like Aston Villa and Fiorentina.

Will Everton sign Wilfried Gnonto this summer?

There is no doubt that attacking reinforcements should be the top priority for the Toffees this summer after failing to replace Anthony Gordon and Richarlison's presence in the final third.

Dyche is definitely short of options on the wider flanks of his attacking threat with just Dwight McNeil and Demarai Gray to lean on last season, so there is a real opportunity to strengthen those positions ahead of next season to significantly improve the creativity and goal contributions offered.

As a result, the signing of Gnonto would be a no-brainer for Everton this summer as the youthful talent is not only Premier League proven but bears a semblance to Gerard Deulofeu.

Deulofeu quickly became an incredibly well-liked member of the team when he joined from Barcelona back in 2013 and was one of the most exciting young prospects in European football at just 19 years old. Coincidentally, Gnonto happens to be the exact same age.

The talented Spaniard tallied up eight goals and registered 19 assists over his 75 appearances with the Blues, predominantly playing on the right wing and contributing heavily to creating opportunities for his strike partner to convert, before being snatched back by Barcelona when they activated their buy-back clause in 2017.

That eye for goal and creative spark is something Everton could now regain through the signing of Gnonto as the Italian youngster - dubbed a "pocket rocket" and "tremendous by Tam McManus - is a consistent contributor from the channels - with experience on both the right and the left flank.

Over his short career so far, the Leeds prodigy - who has a reported valuation of £18m - has scored 34 goals and registered 21 assists in 150 appearances so far, with a goal contribution every 133 minutes so far, which is an impressive output that would be highly valued for Everton next season.

With that being said, a potential move for Gnonto will definitely be one to watch and should Dyche be able to continue the young player's promising development it could set up Everton's threat in front of goal for years to come.