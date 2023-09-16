The prospect of welcoming a title-chasing side such as Arsenal might be a daunting task indeed for the lion's share of Premier League outfits, but Everton will be galvanised by their impressive record against the Gunners at Goodison Park.

Sean Dyche took the reins at Everton at the end of January, with Frank Lampard dismissed after failing to manufacture form of any significance or merit, and the former Burnley boss succeeded in steering the club away from danger, albeit by the skin of their teeth.

Indeed, a 1-0 victory over Bournemouth on the final game of the term was enough to relegate Leicester City in their stead, with Abdoulaye Doucoure's sumptuous volley decisive.

Rewind four months or so and Dyche's introduction to life on Merseyside came in tomorrow's identical fixture, with Arsenal, firing on all cylinders and destined for a date with the Premier League trophy, looking to add Goodison to its growing collection of felled grounds.

Or so it would seem. A quintessential 'Dyche' performance was enough to unravel the London outfit at the start of February, with James Tarkowski's second-half header decisive, despite the Blues yielding just 30% of possession.

Can Everton repeat the feat? It will be tough, no doubt, but Everton's home record against tomorrow's opposition is tremendous, with four wins and a draw from the past five fixtures.

How are Everton playing?

Everton will, however, need to eradicate the woes of their early-season form, having fallen to defeat across their first three matches of the campaign - failing to score on each occasion - before drawing 2-2 against newly-promoted Sheffield United at Bramall Lane before the international break.

The defensive fortitude and solidity of last season, pretty admirable for the large part despite the club's troubles, has lost its stick, and now there is a battle to rekindle form across each department of the pitch.

Bagging two goals last time out will at least bolster the confidence of the frontline, with £30m summer signing Beto impressing on his league debut, the centre-forward praised for "sending defenders sprawling to the turf" against the Blades.

What is the Everton team news?

Everton will once again be without the dynamic Jack Harrison, who is yet to feature after joining on loan from relegated Leeds United in the summer, though Jarred Branthwaite has overcome an issue and could start in central defence once again.

Seamus Coleman and Dele Alli will also remain sidelined, but Andre Gomes, Michael Keane and Lewis Dobbin are back in contention, though none should start at Goodison Park.

The Toffees will be emboldened by the return of Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who is confirmed to be fit and available after recovering from a facial injury sustained during a collision with Aston Villa goalkeeper Emi Martinez last month, with the talisman potentially proving the difference on a pivotal afternoon for Dyche's men.

How good is Dominic Calvert-Lewin?

While Beto has started with both promise and conviction, a sturdy focal point up front to provide the Toffees with a dimension to their attack that was scarcely seen last season, there is no question that Calvert-Lewin is a first-class striker when he is healthy.

The issue is that his competitive showings have been few and far between over the past few campaigns, having missed a staggering 53 matches since the start of the 2021/22 season.

During this period, a once prolific phenom has clinched just seven goals, a far cry from the 2020/21 term, where the 26-year-old bagged 21 strikes across all competitions, hailed as a "monster" for his dominant displays up front by talent scout Jacek Kulig.

Candidly, the fact that he has been unavailable over the past few weeks is unfortunate, having undergone a 'factory reset' over the summer to finally sustain some regularity to his form and fitness, returning to the kind of form that had put him in such high regard in the past.

But now, once again, he is fit. Against Arsenal, Calvert-Lewin has the opportunity to wreak havoc and reannounce himself to English football, with the 6 foot 2 ace's aerial prowess and technicality just what is needed to bypass a Gunners defence that has shown signs of weakness already this season.

Still ranking among the top 10% of positional peers across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for aerial wins per 90, as per FBref, the £100k-per-week attacker would allow the likes of Ashley Young and Dwight McNeil to target a towering presence in the offensive area.

And ranking among the top 8% for clearances per 90, he is also a competent and tenacious defender when called upon, which may well be vital against the inevitable spate of Arsenal attacks on Merseyside.

Beto might be an imposing offensive force at 6 foot 4, but the Portuguese man only ranks among the top 34% of positional peers for aerial wins per 90, only fuelling the fire that perhaps Calvert-Lewin is the man for the job against a Gunners backline consisting William Saliba, who is no doubt a prodigious talent but not yet a master in the air, ranking among only the top 55% of centre-halfs for aerial wins per 90.

There will be confidence from the enemy camp that the woes on the blue half of Merseyside can be duly wiped away this weekend, ending the poor form against the Toffees and continuing their promising start to the season, having won three of their four matches in the Premier League so far, drawing against Fulham at the Emirates Stadium.

Once dubbed a "dominant" forward by journalist Pete O'Rourke, who was discussing previous Arsenal interest in the England international, Calvert-Lewin is now on the cusp of a return to a starring role, and Dyche will hope to utilise his strengths against Arteta's side, which might just prove to be the difference-maker.