Everton are struggling once again to retain their Premier League status after another tumultuous campaign that has seen key players leave, poor performances aplenty and another managerial sacking at Goodison Park.

The Toffees are just one point clear of the relegation zone heading into their penultimate game of the season against Wolverhampton Wanderers this weekend and nothing short of all three points will suffice to keep their fate firmly in their hands.

Should Sean Dyche find the moments of magic that save Everton over the next ten days, there is no doubt that change will be desperately needed if the club are to have any hope of competing comfortably in the Premier League next season.

Indeed, there are many contributors to their downfall beyond the overall lacklustre performances week in, week out, with the departure of Anthony Gordon and Richarlison weakening the forward line alongside injury issues to the likes of Yerry Mina, Nathan Patterson, Seamus Coleman and Dominic Calvert-Lewin dampening the depth and quality upon selection of the starting XI.

However, when looking at Everton's problems on paper, it is clear to see where the biggest problem lies on the pitch with the second-fewest goals scored (32) in the entire Premier League this season, and only recently relegated Southampton have scored fewer, which should serve as a stark warning of what's to come if improvements aren't made.

As a result, Dyche must finally ditch Everton's biggest sick note in Calvert-Lewin and instead sign a striker who is not only reliable but prolific in front of goal, with transfer target Beto the perfect replacement.

Should Everton replace Calvert-Lewin with Beto?

The Toffees have lost a lot of time waiting for Calvert-Lewin to return to his best after almost two seasons of injury struggles and although the £100k-per-week striker returned a few weeks ago, he has now become an injury concern once again going into the final fixtures of the campaign.

Reinforcements in the forward line were already needed back in January but opportunities were missed and left too late, so when the summer transfer window opens in a few weeks, it should be the highest priority to secure the services of a centre-forward.

Everton have been linked with a move for Udinese striker Beto since last summer and it was reported last week that he is now expected to leave the Serie A club as they are lining up another goal-scorer to replace him next season, putting Dyche in a great position to secure his signature.

Over 30 league appearances, the 6 foot 3 titan has scored ten goals, registered one assist and created three big chances, as well as averaging one successful dribble, 1.9 shots on goal and 4.6 duels won per game, proving that, like Calvert-Lewin, Beto uses his stature to create chances in front of goal.

The Portuguese goal machine has even been compared to former Everton striker Romelu Lukaku, with football talent scout Jacek Kulig claiming he is "Lukaku-esque", whilst journalist Sam Tighe complimented Beto on his ability to trouble defenders:

"The way Beto (Udinese) spooks defenders is amazing. Chuck a ball into the channel for him to chase and even if he doesn't latch onto it, defenders panic under his pressure and end up making the craziest decisions or panicked clearances."

With that being said, Dyche can bring in a striker who possesses all the qualities of Calvert-Lewin but brings the reliability and consistency that the Everton forward line are crying out for to improve their position and performances next season.