Highlights Everton are looking at signing a 'big talent' from the Championship.

He ranks highly for progressive passing and tackling.

Abdoulaye Doucoure could find himself under pressure if the move is completed.

Everton are once again struggling to pick up points in the Premier League, with zero goals and zero points tallied up in their first three fixtures so far.

Now, with just a few days left of the summer transfer window, it will be crucial to bring in reinforcements that could significantly improve the current situation at Goodison Park, with a fresh update emerging on a potential transfer target.

According to journalist Alan Nixon, Everton are one of many clubs interested in signing Blackburn Rovers midfielder Adam Wharton.

Writing on his Patreon platform, Nixon claims that Brighton and Hove Albion, Newcastle United, Liverpool and Manchester United have all been monitoring the youngster.

However, Everton are eager to secure his signature, despite strong competition from Crystal Palace who are also pushing forward with a move for Wharton before the transfer window closes on Friday.

Who is Adam Wharton?

Whilst the focus has been on building an improved attacking threat at Goodison Park this summer, there is no doubt that Sean Dyche will be looking for opportunities to strengthen every area of his squad to ensure quality is consistent throughout.

The Toffees have started their new campaign in the same concerning state they left off in last season and are currently rock bottom in the top-flight table following three consecutive defeats, so the remaining days of the summer window will be crucial.

As a result, the signing of Wharton could not only be a great opportunity to bring in the dream heir to succeed Abdoulaye Doucoure, but would provide Dyche with some quality depth in the centre of the pitch throughout the season ahead.

The 19-year-old is a product of the Blackburn Rovers academy and has risen through the ranks to become a key player for the Championship club, making his debut in the second tier in August 2022.

Over 18 Championship appearances last season, the midfield dynamo impressed a great deal, scoring two goals, registering one assist and tallying up an 84% pass completion rate, as well as winning 52% of his aerial and ground duels combined, as per SofaScore.

Not only that, Wharton is one of the hottest English youth prospects. Indeed, across the eight leagues most comparable to the Championship, he ranks in the top 25% of his positional peers per 90 minutes played for non-penalty goals, blocks, tackles, interceptions, assists and progressive passes, demonstrating his wide and versatile skill set both in his attacking and defensive presence in midfield.

Such metrics match up well when comparing him to the aforementioned Doucoure. He isn't quite the same level of tackler as Wharton but throughout Europe's top five leagues, he sits in the top 3% with regards to positionally similar players for non-penalty goals, the top 39% for assists, and the best 16% for blocks, to highlight a similar all-round package in the middle of the park.

Wharton also offers an invaluable asset to Everton due to his versatility to adapt to most midfield roles when needed, with experience in the attacking, central and defensive roles over his short career so far. Again, that stacks up well when compared to Doucoure.

The youngster has deservedly earned high praise for his development and breakthrough at Ewood Park, with his manager Jon Dahl Tomasson waxing lyrical about Wharton last season:

"He’s a big talent for the club and that was a big reason why I gave him a chance at a very young age, a player who had never been involved before."

With that being said, if Everton could seal a deal for Wharton over the dying days of the transfer window it would be a major addition for Dyche and a signing that will not only offer huge quality and potential to the squad, but provide a promising future for the midfield presence at Goodison Park.