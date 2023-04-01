Sean Dyche has reinvigorated Everton since his arrival following the sacking of Frank Lampard, winning three Premier League matches so far and although there is work to do, there is a new-found energy about Goodison Park.

If he does manage to survive, Dyche has a tough job on his hands this summer in terms of improving the team, especially in the forward areas. The club haven’t scored nearly enough goals that they should, ranking as the top-flight's joint-lowest scorers with just 22 goals scored.

Striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin should have been at the forefront of their attack this season and living up to his early promise at the club, yet having suffered injury issues which have restricted him to just 12 appearances and one goal, proving that the Toffees need someone better ahead of next season.

Dyche would surely love to bring back a few players from Everton’s illustrious history in order to bolster their stagnating frontline, with talisman Duncan Ferguson the ideal candidate to transform their fortunes.

Is Duncan Ferguson one of Everton’s finest forwards?

The case for Ferguson being one of the club’s finest strikers, especially across the last 30 years, is a strong one, such is his association with the Toffees.

The enigmatic Scot first joined the Merseyside outfit back in 1994 from Glasgow Rangers on an initial loan move, before being made permanent by Joe Royle. He entered Everton folklore by becoming part of the team which secured the FA Cup following a historic victory over Manchester United in 1995.

He scored 35 goals during his first spell at Everton before being sold to Newcastle, yet his spell in the Northeast wasn’t a success, netting just 12 goals, and he secured a return to his beloved Toffees in 2000.

His later years saw Ferguson use his stature and frame to great effect, becoming a battering ram as he terrorised opposition defences and this further endeared him to the Everton faithful. He failed to score over ten goals during his final six seasons of his career but his impact more than made up for it.

Ferguson would be a standout in Dyche’s Everton side, bringing some character and heart to a team that badly need an influx in both.

The former striker has received praise from fans and pundits alike throughout his career and boxer David Price even claimed that Ferguson was “always a threat” whenever Liverpool faced their fierce rivals, and judging by his career at the club, it was high praise indeed.

If only Dyche could bring a prime Ferguson into his starting XI for the final few weeks of the season, he could make all the difference and would've surely got Goodison rocking again.