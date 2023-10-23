Everton brought in an abundance of attacking talent in the summer in their attempts to become more deadly in the final third as the likes of Moise Kean, Alex Iwobi, Ellis Simms, and Demarai Gray were all sold.

The Toffees used the funds recouped from that talent to bring in Chermiti, Beto, and Arnaut Danjuma, who may have been signed to make Sean Dyche's side more clinical up top.

With only nine goals scored in the league this season, a third of which came in an emphatic victory over Bournemouth, it is glaringly obvious that Everton are still in need of serious firepower in the final third, or perhaps some guile and creativity to help unlock their attacking potential.

In a bid to rectify this problem, Everton could use the January transfer window as an opportunity to bolster their attack by reigniting their interest in Leeds United's Crysencio Summerville.

Are Everton interested in signing Crysencio Summerville?

Everton showed a keen interest in luring Crysencio Summerville away from Leeds United this summer, however, the Dutch dynamo reportedly rejected a move to Goodison Park.

Whilst the door was slammed shut on the Toffees in the summer, his performances for the Whites this season have only heightened speculation linking him with an exit, and several Premier League clubs are keeping tabs on the 21-year-old as the January window approaches, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Writing on X, he said: “Crysencio Summerville with a brace today vs Norwich — he rejected several clubs in the summer to stay at LUFC and feel key player there.

"Bournemouth, Everton and Burnley were all interested and more PL clubs are now monitoring Crysencio towards the January window."

Summerville's brace against Norwich City on Saturday completed a dramatic comeback and took his tally to four goals and two assists for the campaign, establishing himself as a key figure under Daniel Farke.

How does Summerville compare to Dwight McNeil?

Summerville's outstanding individual display against the Canaries has only accentuated why several top-flight clubs are interested in prising him away from Elland Road.

Possessing an abundance of guile and creativity combined with his searing pace and exceptional ball-carrying skills, the 21-year-old has become one of the best players in the Championship and this is backed up by his sublime attacking metrics.

When compared against his positional peers in the second tier this season, Summerville ranks in the top 10% for successful take-ons, top 9% for progressive carries, top 6% for touches in the attacking penalty box, and top 1% for non-penalty xG and shot creating actions, as per FBref.

Lauded by Michael Owen as "exceptional" for his individual performances in the Premier League last term, the 5 foot 6 magician could add the pace and quality that Everton desire in the final third, perhaps replacing Dwight McNeil on the left flank.

Although Everton are restricted by the style that Sean Dyche deploys, compromising fluidity in the final third for a strong defensive base, the Englishman has still flattered to deceive when given the opportunity to drive his side up the field.

Whilst Summerville - who had one of his finishes last season lauded as "incredible" by pundit Nedum Onuoha - is known for unleashing his wonderful flair and trickery that can make a difference in a tight contest, McNeil is unable to provide that same level of threat.

He ranks in the bottom 11% across Europe's top five leagues in the past year for touches in the attacking penalty box, bottom 19% for non-penalty xG, and bottom 29% for carries into the final third.

When comparing that to Summerville's performances in the top flight last term, he recorded more progressive carries (3.22/3.16), touches in the attacking penalty box (4.42/2.24), non-penalty goals (0.25/0.19), and progressive passes (2.84/2.20) per 90.

Dyche must, therefore, reignite his interest in the talented whiz as the statistics suggest that he could provide the Toffees with a much-needed attacking boost.