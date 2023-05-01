Everton’s season could well be defined by what happens tonight as they face fellow relegation strugglers Leicester City at the King Power Stadium, with three points a must for Sean Dyche’s side.

The Toffees haven’t won a Premier League match since March 11 against Brentford and the positive impact that Dyche made during his first weeks – winning two of his first four games – has rapidly dissipated with each passing week.

Three points this evening would lift them into 16th spot in the table and surely give them a boost in momentum ahead of fixtures against Brighton and Manchester City in the coming weeks.

Several players played well against Newcastle United in the recent 4-1 defeat, most notably Dwight McNeil, who offered a reliable goal threat during the encounter and Dyche should be ready to unleash him again this evening in the crunch game against the Foxes.

Will Dwight McNeil start against Leicester City?

The winger may have only registered seven goal contributions this term – five goals and two assists – yet he has created eight big chances, averaged 1.1 key passes per game while taking 1.2 shots every match suggests that his game is based on more than just his goal return and this could be integral over the final few matches.

Across Europe’s big five leagues, McNeil ranks in the top 10% for crosses, ball recoveries, successful take ons and shot-creating actions, demonstrating just how effective he has been and Dyche will know how to bring the best out of the player having worked with him at Burnley.

The £25k-per-week star has been described as a “real threat” previously by Dyche and the 23-year-old proved this against the Magpies last week.

His 7.4 Sofascore rating was the joint best in the Everton side as he scored their only goal in the loss last time out, while also registering a total of four shots, of which three were on target.

He succeeded with two of his three dribble attempts, attempted five crosses and managed to take 47 touches having looked lively throughout the match.

The Goodison Park outfit will require a performance like this again versus the Foxes in order to claim all three points and give themselves the best chance of survival.

Dean Smith's men have conceded 57 goals in the league this term and McNeil has all the required tools to dismantle their defence and lead Everton to their first win in nearly two months.