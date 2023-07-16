Everton are in desperate need of reinforcements following a tumultuous campaign in the Premier League last season and now a new update has emerged on the club's pursuit of a transfer target.

What's the latest on Everton's interest in Wilfried Gnonto?

According to Sky Sports Italy, Everton are closing in on the signing of Leeds United winger Wilfried Gnonto this summer.

The respected outlet revealed on their transfer news feed:

'Everton, Gnonto is getting closer - the English club is ever closer to closing for the striker of our national team. The class of 2003 could therefore continue his adventure in England.'

How much will Wilfried Gnonto cost?

After completing the signing of free agent and former Aston Villa full-back Ashley Young, Sean Dyche will be fully focused on strengthening his attacking ranks that have been weakened over the last 12 months.

The departures of Anthony Gordon and Richarlison have had an obvious effect on the Toffees forward line and despite attempts to replace their goal contributions and threat in front goal with Neal Maupay, the former Brighton and Hove Albion has completely failed to make up for their absence with just one goal scored over the entire campaign.

Having said that, the arrival of Dyche in January sparked a more consistent role for newly-signed Dwight McNeil, with the winger scoring five goals and registering two assists after the reunion with his former Burnley boss.

Now Dyche could unlock his next McNeil in Gnonto, with the Italian struggling for first-team football over his first season in the Premier League due to a constant change of managers leading to the winger making just 14 Premier League starts and averaging only 56 minutes per appearance.

Over 24 league appearances, the 19-year-old ace scored two goals, registered four assists and created three big chances, as well as averaging one key pass, 1.2 tackles and 4.4 duels per game, showing glimpses of his huge talent on the left flank.

Gnonto has already been the recipient of praise over his short career so far, with football talent scout Jacek Kulig comparing the Italy international to former Inter Milan and Newcastle United star Obafemi Martins:

"Gnonto reminds us so much of a former Inter player - Obafemi Martins. Electric pace, stature, low center of gravity, mobility, bravery and powerful finish."

In fact, only Alex Iwobi registered more assists (7) than Gnonto in the Everton squad last season, as per WhoScored, proving that the Leeds talisman could be invaluable in delivering more shot-creating opportunities and creativity in the final third, especially with more consistent game-time at Goodison Park.

The West Yorkshire outfit signed their teenage sensation last summer for just £3.8m, but after just one season in English football it has been reported that Everton have made an approach reportedly worth around €22m (£19m), something that will be hard to resist for the recently-relegated club.

With that being said, if Everton could seal a deal for Gnonto this summer it would be a major coup, as his top-flight experience and huge potential could prove to be a perfect cocktail for Dyche, with the Englishman able to snap up his attacking weapon in the mould of McNeil.