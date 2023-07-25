Everton will have to throw the kitchen sink at Leeds United if they are to swipe exciting young forward Wilfried Gnonto from Elland Road this summer.

Is Wilfried Gnonto leaving Leeds?

According to Football Insider, an exit is "inevitable" following the Whites' relegation from the Premier League this year, and while Gnonto does not hold a clause permitting a loan move away - something that has seen Brenden Aaronson, Marc Roca and Rasmus Kristensen temporarily depart - a transfer may yet be sanctioned.

The Toffees are said to have tabled a €24m (£21m) offer already, though whether such a figure is enough to prise the Italy international away from Daniel Farke's side remains to be seen.

Sky Sports' Tim Thornton also recently discussed the latest murmurings surrounding the transfer saga, confirming that Sean Dyche's Blues have had an initial offer rejected and reaffirming Leeds' intention to keep the 19-year-old in West Yorkshire.

How good is Wilfried Gnonto?

Despite still residing in his teenage years, the Italian Gnonto has chalked up 12 appearances for his nation, scoring one goal, and registering two goals and four assists from just 16 starts in the English top-flight after signing from Swiss side Zurich for £4m one year ago.

He also ranks among the top 16% of attacking midfielders and wingers across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for progressive carries, the top 19% for tackles and the top 5% for blocks per 90, as per FBref, which illustrates a tenacity and forward-surging nature that Dyche would relish at having in his team, especially considering the club's 17th place Premier League finish last term - a fresh, positive face could pay dividends.

And having been hailed for his "electric pace, stature, low centre of gravity, mobility, bravery and powerful finish" by talent scout Jacek Kulig, Gnonto looks to boast the skills to swiftly cast aside the ostensible failure in the Goodison Park side's pursuit of Almeria's El Bilal Toure.

The 21-year-old Malian forward has been the centre of a transfer battle between Atalanta and the Toffees, but transfer guru Fabrizio Romano revealed last night that the Italian Serie A side are closing in on a transfer.

Having been described as a "major talent" by reporter Graeme Bailey, Bilal Toure scored seven goals and served two assists from just 15 LaLiga starts last term, and is viewed as the optimum choice to bolster the attacking ranks on the Blue side of Merseyside after another disappointing season, but looks set to leave Everton hearts aching.

However, should a deal for Gnonto be completed, the agony of missing out could swiftly fade into distant memory, with the "pocket rocket" - as he has been called by pundit Tam McManus - offering the dynamic ability to sharpen the squad's attacking edge.

Given his aptitude across the frontline, the £20k-per-week starlet could prove a worthwhile addition, and though he has yet to harness a prolific edge to his game, his expansive skill set alludes to a thriving future career, and Everton must now push to complete the transfer.