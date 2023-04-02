Everton will host Tottenham Hotspur at Goodison Park tomorrow night and Sean Dyche will be hoping his team can pick up where they left off following the international break to further improve their chances of Premier League survival.

The Toffees are currently two points clear of the relegation zone going into their home clash with the north London outfit on Monday evening and will need to extend their unbeaten run to four games if they want to retain their gap with the bottom three.

As a result, the Everton boss has a huge challenge on his hands to snatch all three points from their top four chasing opponents and must take advantage of the fact they will be on home turf in front of their supporters.

With Dominic Calvert-Lewin still unavailable for selection it puts Dyche in a position to find the best fitting forward line and following the monumental, hard-fought 2-2 draw at Stamford Bridge it could be a perfect opportunity to repeat his tactical masterclass deployed in the dying minutes once again.

Will Ellis Simms start vs Tottenham Hotspur?

It was the young academy graduate who scored the point-winning goal in the 89th minute against Chelsea, just ten minutes after replacing Idrissa Gana Gueye.

Dyche resorted to a 4-3-3 in an attempt to get back into the game with Demarai Gray moving from centre-forward to left-wing to accommodate the substitution and Dwight McNeil progressing further forward on the right for the final moments of the game and to say it paid off is an understatement.

Now, the former Burnley boss could give Ellis Simms the much-deserved starting striker role on Monday night, allowing the threatening presence in west London to prove they can do it again against Spurs.

Before being recalled by the Merseysiders in January, the 6 foot 2 titan - hailed "class" by writer Peter Guy - had scored seven goals, registered two assists and created five big chances at Sunderland on loan, so he clearly has the capability of being a huge threat in front of goal when given a run of form.

Dyche spoke out on the young, £3.3k-per-week striker following his short performance in the capital last month:

"You see he hasn’t quite got the full feel of the Premier League and the physicality — and that is going to be a big part of his progress.

"I thought the Chelsea game was a good sign of that, of the difference in his physicality. He is quick, he is strong and he used it."

With that being said, unleashing Simms against Spurs could be the right decision for Everton as the player will be desperate to continue to prove his worth to the manager by contributing well once again tomorrow night.