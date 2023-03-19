Everton produced an epic comeback in their Premier League clash with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge last night and Sean Dyche will be thrilled that his perseverance with Ellis Simms finally paid off in the dying moments of the game.

The Toffees academy graduate has had a rollercoaster season after becoming a key player whilst on loan with Sunderland in the Championship over the first half of the season with his impressive displays ultimately leading to his recall to Goodison Park in January, although his opportunities remained limited until the appointment of the former Burnley boss.

Over Dyche's eight games in charge of the Merseysiders, Simms has featured four times and his faith in the striker finally paid off in west London as the youngster earned his team a crucial point with a goal scored in the 89th minute of action.

Indeed, there is still plenty of work to be done for both Everton to survive in the Premier League this season and Simms to become a prolific presence in front of goal but the draw with Chelsea will surely instil some belief and confidence going into the remaining ten league fixtures.

If Dyche does manage to retain the Toffees' top-flight status it could be a great opportunity to give more academy graduates opportunities to prove their worth in the senior team and Tom Cannon could be the perfect addition to the attacking threat when he returns from his loan with Preston North End.

How is Tom Cannon doing on loan?

Cannon made the move to the Championship club back in the January transfer window and is earning the important first-team football needed to give a better insight into his capabilities.

Over 12 appearances so far, the 20-year-old ace - hailed a "bright spark" by journalist Tom Sandells - has scored three goals, registered one assist and created two big chances, as well as averaging 1.2 successful dribbles, two shots on goal and winning four duels per game, proving that he is a huge attacking presence on the pitch.

It seems that Cannon has captured a lot of attention during his short time in the Championship with Hull City manager Liam Rosenior hailing the forward when the club came up against PNE last month:

"I thought Tom Cannon was outstanding, one of the best we've played against by far."

The former Everton U18s and U21s striker penned a new three-year deal in August 2022 after tallying up 97 appearances, 51 goals and 14 assists in the youth set-up, as well as earning three senior appearances in the first team before his temporary move to Lancashire at the turn of the year.

With that being said, the future is looking bright for Cannon and if he can continue to produce a solid output on loan over the remainder of the season, it would put him in good stead to follow in the footsteps of the aforementioned Simms.