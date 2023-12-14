Everton are interested in completing the signing of a "very interesting" attacking player who has been compared to a legendary former Premier League star.

Everton transfer news

The Blues have found some highly impressive form in recent weeks, winning their last three league matches and not conceding a single goal in that time. Sean Dyche is doing an increasingly excellent job as manager, and if it wasn't for the 10-point deduction that has come Everton's way, they would be looking good for a top-half finish and maybe even a European challenge.

While the Merseysiders are looking good at the moment, the chance may arise for them to make new signings in the January transfer window, especially if a takeover of the club happens to have gone through by then, potentially generating more funds for additions.

There have been lots of players linked with moves to Goodison Park in recent weeks, as well as outgoings, with Juventus defender Federico Gatti and teenager Aodhan Doherty backed to join. Meanwhile, Ben Godfrey could exit the club next month, having fallen out of favour under Dyche and with numerous clubs keen on signing him.

Everton to challenge Liverpool for Max Beier

According to Bild [via The Express], Everton are keen on snapping up Hoffenheim star Maximilian Beier, who is a hugely exciting young German talent. Liverpool are also in the mix to sign him, so it could be an all-Merseyside showdown to acquire his signature.

The 21-year-old has already scored six goals in just 11 Bundesliga starts this season, and he has also netted twice in five caps for Germany's Under-21s.

Signing Beier over Liverpool may not be easy, considering the level both sides are performing at currently, but he could be a fantastic signing if the Blues manage to get a deal over the line. Football talent scout Jacek Kulig has lauded him for being a "very interesting" player, and he is someone who could be a long-term addition at Goodison Park.

While things have undoubtedly been going swimmingly for Everton on the pitch in recent weeks, amid so much seemingly going against them away from the field, a lack of firepower can still be an issue at times, especially with Dominic Calvert-Lewin an injury-prone figure and Beto still adjusting to life in the English game.

Beier could provide Dyche with an extra piece of magic in the final third, invariably adopting a centre forward role, with his dribbling ability and penchant for cutting inside from wider areas also standing out.

Everton's top goalscorers in the Premier League this season Total Abdoulaye Doucoure 6 Dominic Calvert-Lewin 4 Dwight McNeil 2 Beto 2 James Garner 2 James Tarkowski 2 Arnaut Danjuma 2 Vitalii Mykolenko 2

At 21, the young German should only become a more polished footballer as the years pass - he has been compared to Premier League legend Roberto Firmino before - and he has the natural talent and goal threat to become a future hero at Goodison, including in their new Bramley Moore Dock home from next season onwards.