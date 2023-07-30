Everton will hope to sign a new striker before the 2023/24 Premier League season kicks off in two weeks' time, and Salernitana's Boulaye Dia is being pursued.

Arnaut Danjuma has already been signed on a season-long loan deal from Villarreal, but the clinical Senegalese striker could complete the frontline as Sean Dyche looks to navigate away from the pit of the English top flight this season.

Everton have spent the past two campaigns battling against relegation and only survived the drop on the final game of the term this year, with Abdoulaye Doucoure's thumping finish enough to beat AFC Bournemouth and send Leicester City sinking into the second tier.

The lack of goal threat was the crux of the problem; Dominic Calvert-Lewin's injury issues were compounded by Neal Maupay's inept efforts - as the pair scored just three goals between them across all fronts - and the Toffees' manager is looking to address the issue and ensure the forthcoming campaign offers brighter fortunes.

Are Everton signing Boulaye Dia?

According to Tutto Salernitana - via Sport Witness - Everton have scheduled a fresh round of talks with the Serie A outfit to discuss the possibility of Dia's transfer to Merseyside.

The Blues are reluctant to pay the player's €25m (£21m) release clause and have instead opted to offer Maupay in the negotiations, with the Frenchman admired by the Salernitana hierarchy.

Should Everton sign Boulaye Dia?

Dia scored 16 goals and supplied six assists from 33 appearances in the league last year, integral for his team and praised as "absolutely fantastic" by pundit Marlon Harewood.

The 25-cap international ranks among the top 16% of forwards across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for goals and the top 14% for assists per 90, also ranking among the top 17% for pass completion, as per FBref and boasts the dynamic skill set and fluidity that was missing at Goodison Park last season.

Salernitana only tied up a permanent deal for the 26-year-old Villarreal striker last month, completing the deal for a reported €12m (£10m) after he excelled on loan, with journalist Josh Bunting claiming that the sharpshooter is a real "handful".

Dia would link up with his international teammate Idrissa Gana Gueye at Everton, and could prove to be an astute addition and another move on the money when targetting Senegalese players, with Gueye having now racked up 142 appearances across two spells with the side.

Dubbed a "machine" by Thomas Tuchel when plying his trade for Paris Saint-Germain, Gueye still retains that intensity and industrious nature to this day, ranking among the top 4% of midfielders for tackles, the top 2% for interceptions and the top 10% for blocks per 90.

Dia could emulate the energy of his compatriot and pump life back into the Everton attack, with his tag as a 'handful' reference to his work rate and tenacity.

He would certainly bring something different to Dyche's team, and given that Salernitana are ostensibly interested in Maupay in a cash-plus-player transaction, it could be a move to suit all parties and ensure that the woes of the past few seasons at Goodison Park fall into distant memory.