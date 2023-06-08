Everton will need to add some quality new additions to avoid another Premier League relegation battle next season and now a new update has emerged on a potential transfer target.

What's the latest on Everton's interest in Harry Maguire?

According to Football Transfers, Everton are one of the clubs interested in securing the signing of Manchester United defender Harry Maguire.

As per the report, Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa joining the Toffees in their interest in signing Maguire and will need to pay £35m to snap up his services this summer.

It is claimed that Maguire is desperate for first-team football ahead of Euro 2024 next summer, so is assessing his options with both Premier League and European clubs at present.

Would Harry Maguire be a good signing for Everton?

There is no doubt that the Blues are crying out for some quality in their squad after suffering their second consecutive relegation scrap at the bottom of the table this season.

The Toffees finished 17th with just two points sparing them on the final day from a drop into the Championship for the first time in Premier League history and now Sean Dyche will head into his first summer transfer window at Goodison Park with a number of key areas to address.

Indeed, the signing of prolific forwards will be Everton's highest priority this summer, however, finding a worthy partner to join James Tarkowski to form a dream centre-back partnership would be hugely advantageous in their pursuit of competing more comfortably moving forward.

As a result, the signing of Man United skipper Maguire could be exactly what Dyche needs to bring in a player who has a wealth of Premier League experience and the profile to fit perfectly into the former Burnley boss' footballing philosophy.

Despite finding himself largely out of favour this season at Old Trafford, the England ace still ranks in the top 20% of his positional peers across the top five European leagues for aerial duels won, blocks, touches and progressive carries, outlining his ability as a bullish but modern centre-half.

Not only that, Maguire has tallied up an 87% pass completion rate and successfully completed 67% of his dribbles over 16 top-flight appearances this season, as well as averaging 2.6 clearances, 42.4 touches, and winning 2.4 duels, all while only averaging 49 minutes per game.

The 30-year-old misfit may be having a tough time competing for a starting spot under Erik ten Hag but has still drawn high praise from his Dutch coach after his performance in the Europa League a few months ago:

"He's more dominant and dictating, he's taking more initiative on the training pitch and I think also in the Real Betis game, he showed leadership, especially in those aspects of initiative and dictating of the game."

With that being said, it would be a no-brainer for Everton to strike up a deal to sign Maguire this summer, as the centre-back could bring some great assets and match the quality of Tarkowski in the back-line.