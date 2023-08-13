Highlights Everton is reportedly "pushing hard" to sign PSG forward Hugo Ekitike before the transfer window closes.

Ekitike is a promising young prospect who has struggled for game-time at PSG but has shown impressive stats and skills.

PSG would demand a fee of around €35m (£30m) for Ekitike, who currently earns £80k-per-week, making him one of the highest earners at Everton.

Everton have kicked off their Premier League campaign but are still on the look out for new additions to strengthen the squad, and now a fresh update has emerged on the club's pursuit of a potential target.

What's the latest on Everton's interest in Hugo Ekitike?

According to journalist and transfer insider Rudy Galetti, Everton are "pushing hard" to sign Paris Saint-Germain forward Hugo Ekitike before the transfer window closes on the 1st of September.

Galetti took to Twitter to reveal:

"#Everton are pushing hard for #Ekitike: talks with #PSG are progressing at a good pace."

"Understand the club is speeding things up to anticipate the competition of Eintracht and other 🇪🇺 teams interested in the ST."

"Hugo hasn't made a decision on his future yet."

How much will Hugo Ekitike cost?

There is no doubt that Sean Dyche will be desperate to improve the attacking threat at Goodison Park this summer, following a torrid Premier League campaign last season that left them struggling to create and convert goal-scoring opportunities throughout.

Everton scored the second-fewest goals (34) in the entirety of the top flight last season, with only Wolverhampton Wanderers hitting the back of the net on fewer occasions (31), something that must massively improve if they are to avoid another relegation scrap.

Indeed, the Toffees have secured the signings of Youssef Chermiti and Arnaut Danjuma already, but with Dominic Calvert-Lewin struggling to maintain his fitness and Dwight McNeil set to be side-lined for weeks with an ankle injury, there is definitely still to room to add depth and quality in the final third.

Ekitike is a fantastic youth prospect who has struggled for game-time at PSG over his first season in Paris, something the Frenchman would have been prepared for due to competing with Kylian Mbappe for the position in the highly-competitive front three.

Nevertheless, the 21-year-old scored three goals, registered four assists and created three big chances over 25 Ligue 1 appearances, despite only making 12 starts and averaging 46 minutes per game, according to SofaScore.

Not only that, Ekitike ranks in the top 5% of his positional peers across the top five European leagues per 90 minutes played for assists, interceptions and pass completion, as well as ranking in the top 20% for tackles won and blocks too, demonstrating that he is a huge asset in his role.

Football talent scout Jacek Kulig dubbed the France U21 forward a "revelation" and has waxed lyrical about his strengths claiming he is a complete forward who "can also play as an inside forward" as well as being "fast & powerful" with "superb flair, agility & coordination for a player of his size".

Ekitike currently earns £80k-per-week, as per FBref, which would make him one of the highest earners at Goodison Park, and it has been reported that PSG would command a fee of around €35m (£30m) to part ways with their player permanently.

With that being said, the signing of Ekitike could be the final piece to add much-needed quality in the final third this season and if he can continue to develop his skills at Goodison Park, he could be massively valuable to Everton for many years to come.