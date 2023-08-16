Highlights Everton are in the mix to sign a striker who plays like Ivan Toney.

The price it would take has been revealed; it could represent a bargain move.

The Toffees desperately need a new forward after their showing versus Fulham.

Everton still need to sign an established centre-forward this month despite making several moves throughout the summer transfer window, with the 2023/24 Premier League opener illuminating the issue.

Sean Dyche's side lost 1-0 at Goodison Park to Fulham despite taking 19 shots to the Cottager's nine, having finished last season's Premier League edition as the second-lowest goalscorers.

Arnaut Danjuma, Youssef Chermiti and Jack Harrison have all been signed to bolster the attacking ranks, but it would be a move of great prudence to land a proven and consistent goalscorer.

As such, perhaps it's now the perfect time to act on rumours of interest in Udinese talisman Beto, and ensure that the coming months provide for fruitful fortunes for the Merseyside outfit.

Is Beto joining Everton?

According to Il Messaggero Veneto (via Sport Witness), the Toffees are 'back in the mix' after failing to sign Portuguese striker Beto in January.

It is believed that Everton have offered the Serie A side a loan deal for the 25-year-old with a buy option of €26m (£22m), though with divisional rivals Nottingham Forest also mulling over a move, Dyche will need to act swiftly.

How good is Beto?

Once praised for his imposing and energetic presence in the offensive third by journalist Sam Tighe, who said he has an uncanny ability to "spook defenders", Beto would bring a new element to the Everton attack.

Beto has reached double digits across each of his past four league campaigns, plundering 22 goals in Serie A across the past two seasons.

Indeed, last term, Beto scored ten goals in Serie A despite starting just 23 times, while he opened his account this term with a goal and assist apiece in the Coppa Italia.

He is also a dogged contributor to the defensive side of the game, ranking among the top 25% of forwards across Europe's top five leagues for interceptions and the top 11% for clearances per 90, as per FBref, while also utilising his physicality to beat his man - ranking among the top 17% for successful take-ons per 90.

It is this robust skill set that has left the statistics-led site drawing comparisons to Brentford striker Ivan Toney, who has captured the awe of English football over the past several years following a tremendous 31-goal campaign in 2020/21 as the Bees soared into the top-flight before posting 12-goal and 20-goal tallies across his two years in the English top-flight.

Toney was suspended from all football-related activity by the FA in May after breaching betting rules, with his ban running until January.

The one-cap England international, like his Portuguese counterpart, does not shirk away from his defensive duties and ranks among the top 13% of positional peers for interceptions, the top 16% for clearances and the top 20% for aerials won per 90.

Heralded for his "quality" and intelligence by journalist Josh Bunting, Beto has demonstrated his worth as a steady goalscorer and, given the all-encompassing approach to his game and his natural ability to find the back of the net, he may well emulate Toney's impact and finally provide Everton with an exciting attacking outlet.