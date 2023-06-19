Everton are in the market to make much-needed improvements to their attacking threat this summer and now a new update has emerged on the club's pursuit of a potential transfer target.

What's the latest on Everton's interest in Jack Harrison?

According to one journalist, Everton are in talks with Leeds United over a potential deal to sign Jack Harrison.

As per the report, the Toffees are interested in the midfielder who has a £16m release clause and the player would be very much open to a move to Merseyside due to having family connections in the North West.

Would Jack Harrison be a good fit for Everton?

After losing both Richarlison and Anthony Gordon over the last 12 months, Everton's presence in front of goal has been significantly weakened after scoring just 34 league goals last season, having further suffered due to Dominic Calvert-Lewin's constant injury issues.

Sean Dyche will surely be making it a top priority to improve the attacking presence in the team to ensure that his team don't fall into another Premier League relegation battle next season or worse, fall into the Championship.

As a result, the signing of Harrison would be a major coup for the club as the Premier League-proven attacker could not only provide a real threat in front of goal but could even be Everton's next Steven Pienaar.

The former Toffees talisman tallied up 229 appearances, 26 goals and 48 assists in his selfless versatile role at Goodison Park; predominantly deployed in an attacking left midfield position in a time when strikers would often be deployed alone in the final third, he played 37 times in a left-winger role and was also found occasionally in right or attacking midfield positions too.

Now Harrison could emulate Pienaar's strong presence across the Everton attacking threat as, just like the retired South African, the Leeds left-winger also offers huge versatility in his positioning and has often been deployed in a left midfield role, on the right flank and in a central attacking midfield role too.

Over 206 appearances for the West Yorkshire outfit, the 26-year-old whiz - hailed "phenomenal" by YouTuber Conor McGilligan - has scored 34 goals and registered 32 assists, again similarly to Pienaar offers a great balance of both goal-scoring ability and a keen eye for providing goal-creating opportunities for his teammates.

With that being said, if the powerbrokers at Goodison Park can strike up a deal for Harrison this summer it would be a great statement of their ambitious intent to form a much stronger attacking presence against opponents next season.